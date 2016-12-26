This scientist re-wires frogs to grow extra limbs. Could it work in humans?

The body electrician

By Adam Piore
December 26, 2016

Harley-Davidson's 2 Electric Concept Bikes Are Ready And Riding

Read More

Harley-Davidson's 2 Electric Concept Bikes Are Ready And Riding

Latest

Florida is a preview of our climate change future
FaceApp is a privacy nightmare, but so is almost everything else you do online
Camping hammocks free you from tent tyranny
Your state probably isn't prepared for droughts or floods
One more thing artificial intelligence can beat you at: Solving a Rubik's cube
The weirdest things we learned this week: Victorian sex drugs and deadly milk injections
Plans to build a massive telescope on sacred Hawaiian land have sparked protests—and arrests
The history of science is for sale
People in cancer treatment during hurricanes have lower survival rates