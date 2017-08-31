Reading this headline might make you yawn. Here’s why.

If you want to keep someone from yawning, telling them not to isn’t particularly effective, according to a study released today in the journal Current Biology. The researchers sought to better understand why so many of us yawn in response to others doing so, a phenomenon known as contagious yawning. Humans aren’t the only animals to participate in this odd practice. Monkeys, chimpanzees, and even dogs will often yawn if they see—or even hear—someone else doing it.

To suss out why, researchers exposed a group of 36 adults to the ultimate contagion: videos of people yawning. In an incredibly meta experiment, the study participants were recorded watching video recordings of people yawning, to see how often they themselves yawned. The participants were shown the video in alternate blocks, where they were either told to yawn whenever the urge struck or instructed to avoid it at all costs.

According to lead author Stephen Jackson, a neuropsychology researcher at the University Nottingham, the team figured that people would be able to restrain themselves—at least to some extent. But being told not to yawn didn't actually make subjects yawn any less frequently. The instructions changed people’s perceived need to yawn, and the way the yawns were expressed—people told not to yawn tended to stifle them. But the overall number of yawns remained constant. This suggests that contagious yawning isn’t wholly within our control.

While each subject yawned roughly the same number of times no matter their instructions, there was some variability between subjects: some people yawned more than others. To understand why this variability exists, the researchers exposed patients to the yawning video yet again, with the same split instructions. But this time they attached each subject to a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) device, a machine that uses magnetic waves to measure what’s known as motor cortical excitability.