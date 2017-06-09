This adorable lil baby bird was perfectly preserved in amber for 99 million years

An ancient piece of amber is helping scientists figure out what birds looked like back when other dinosaurs still roamed the Earth. A recent study in Gondwana Research presents a tiny chunk of Burmese amber—fossilized tree resin—with an even tinier time traveler locked away inside. Some 99 million years ago, the sap trapped a newly-hatched bird before hardening.

The fossil, which includes two well-preserved feet, a head, neck, and a piece of wing, is the most complete of its kind, giving researchers an astonishingly good notion of what the baby bird must have looked like in life. That's great news, because this chick comes from an intriguing time in bird history: Like all birds, the fossilized fowl is, in fact, a dinosaur. But while modern birds have the distinction of having outlived all other dinosaur lineages, we know that they evolved their distinct features before other dinosaurs had gone, well, the way of the dinosaurs—without turning into the winged, beaked little creatures that poop on our windshields today, they wouldn't have survived the extinction events that wiped out their cousins. But when, how, and why did some dinosaurs turn all bird-like?

Our amber bird is a member of an extinct group of birds called enantiornithes—it's not an ancestor of the birds that still exist today. But other than the (rather alarming) fact that many enantiornithes had teeth in their beaks and clawed fingers on their wings, they were pretty much the same as modern birds. So they represent an intriguing middle ground in the evolutionary trajectory of the last living dinosaurs.