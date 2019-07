What do we know about dinosaur eggs?

Eggs are dotted with pores that allow gases such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and water vapor to pass between the embryo and its surroundings. Researchers have studied the size and number of these pores to figure out what kind of nests dinosaurs used. It turns out that most of the 29 species of dinosaurs examined in this regard probably buried their eggs, not unlike the practices of modern crocodiles. These dinosaurs would have relied on the warmth of decomposing plants and sun-baked soil to keep their eggs toasty. Their eggs were rather porous, probably to make up for limited airflow in the confined dirt and plant matter. However, a few theropods likely laid eggs in open nests, more like modern birds (which makes sense, as this group is also the most closely related to birds). Their eggs had fewer, smaller holes. Researchers think that egg burying was a more primitive nesting style, while open nesting was introduced later (initially, brooding dinosaurs may still have partially buried their eggs). Using body heat to keep eggs warm might have freed open-nesting dinosaurs from having to incubate their eggs in the ground, where they would have been vulnerable to predators, floods, and torrential rainfall, the researchers wrote . This could have allowed dinosaurs to move their nests into trees, cliffs, and caves.