New York law would ban civilians from weaponizing robots

Lawmakers in New York have proposed a new bill that would make it illegal to mount weapons to robots or drones. That is of course, unless the people operating those weaponized machines happen to work with law enforcement or the military. If passed, the Responsible Robotics Act would make New York the first state to ban weaponized robots for civilians, at a time when government spending on autonomous and semi-autonomous police technology is on the rise.

The bill specifically bans the sale, transfer, modification, operation, or equipping of robots or drones with mounted weapons. Prohibited weapons include firearms, stun guns, chemical agents, lasers, and explosives. These restrictions would apply to both remote-controlled machines and those that rely on sensors and AI to operate autonomously. The legislation also prohibits civilians from using a robot to physically restrain a person. Violators could face penalties ranging from $25,000 to $100,000.

New York officials discussed the proposal during a press conference in the state capital earlier this week. Spot, a quadruped robot from Boston Dynamics that is currently used by the New York City Police Department, paced around as officials spoke. Lawmakers said the bill was partly inspired by public backlash over social media videos showing robots and drones equipped with flamethrowers and other weapons.

“Mounting weapons to robots or drones that are remotely or autonomously operated, widely available to the public, and capable of navigating within locations where people live and work, raises new risks of harm and serious ethical issues,” the bill’s authors write. “The development and use of such weaponized robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that

damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society.”

Cops and contractors get a pass

Those new restrictions notably do not apply to “defense industrial companies” working with the U.S. Department of Defense or some local law enforcement, though the latter is still expected to disclose whenever it deploys one of these robots. Government officials are also permitted to use weapon-mounted robots for explosive disposal or the “destruction of property” if they perceive an imminent threat to human life. Law enforcement must still obtain a warrant to deploy a weaponized robot in any situation where a warrant would typically be required. In theory, this should prevent armed robots from entering homes or apartments without probable cause.

A Boston Dynamics spokesperson told Popular Science the company supports the legislation and believes the best uses for its Spot robots are those that “keep people out of harm’s way and help resolve dangerous situations.” The company went on to say that all of its customers are required to comply with its terms and conditions of sale, which “prohibit any attempted weaponization of the robot.”

“In general, we encourage all police departments utilizing the robot to be clear and transparent with their communities in outlining specific situations where the robot will be used, and we strongly suggest that departments publicly post their detailed deployment policies and procedures on their websites,” the spokesperson said.

Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) Executive Director Albert Fox Cahn told Popular Science that while he sees the legislation as an “important step,” he believes more must be done to combat the growing use of “robot surveillance” by police. STOP regularly publishes reports and statements criticizing law enforcement’s expanding surveillance practices.

“The growing pressure to move drone weaponry from the battlefield to our backyards is terrifying and we need to make it clear that it’s illegal to transform these increasingly ubiquitous devices into lethal long arms of the law,” Fox Cahn said.

Similar legislation advanced in Massachusetts last year also seeks to prohibit weaponized robots, with exceptions for defense contractors and law enforcement bomb squads. But several states are attempting to go a step further. A proposed bill in Montana would bar anyone, including local police, from equipping robots with guns, swords, or other weapons. Another bill in Rhode Island aims to prevent law enforcement from acquiring robot dogs and drones, whether they are armed or not. None of these bills have passed.

Police forces are ramping up robot spending

The bill comes amid an uptick in spending on robotics and other policing technology by New York law enforcement. In 2023, the NYPD signed a new contract with Boston Dynamics worth an estimated $750,000 to bring its Spot robot dog back to the city. This followed the department’s earlier $94,000 Spot contract, which was cut short after it sparked backlash when it was reportedly deployed to respond to a home invasion in the Bronx. Since then, the NYPD has deployed small aerial drones on numerous occasions to surveil sites of reported gunshots and robberies. The drones have also been used to monitor large public gatherings for signs of disruptions. Police briefly displayed a Knightscope “K5” mobile surveillance robot to monitor subways but ended that program following criticism from advocates, some of whom referred to it as a “trash can on wheels.” The NYPD has also reportedly spent $222,000 on small, two-wheeled “throw bots,” which can be sent into dangerous areas for reconnaissance.

And New York isn’t alone. Police departments in Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Honolulu, and many others have all increased spending on robots in recent years. Back in 2016, police in Dallas made history by using a robot strapped with explosives to kill a suspected shooter for the first time. More recently, lawmakers in San Francisco and Oakland have considered the possibility of using armed robots to engage targets. In Oakland, city officials discussed attaching a shotgun to a four-wheeled robot. While their future is unknown, armed robots are likely here to stay.