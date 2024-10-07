The best drones for kids in 2024

Share







I’m a firm believer in educational toys for children. As a former elementary school teacher, I’m on board with any plaything that not only entertains but also increases skills, such as hand-eye coordination, or imparts knowledge on a potentially difficult subject like, say, physics. Our picks include a well-rounded quadcopter with a camera that’s capable of tricks (our best overall, the DEERC D20 Mini Drone for Kids) all the way to a tiny but fun cameraless beginner’s copter to get the little ones up to speed with flying at speed at a price. Fun, photography, science—there’s a little bit of everything in a drone. Here, then, are our picks for the best drones for kids of all ages … and a few adults, too.

How we chose the best drones for kids

When choosing these drones, we considered various factors. As these are devices for children, safety was our No. 1 priority. Next, we looked at ease of use. Will a child—or indeed any other beginner—be able to get up to speed with the quadcopter’s functionality quickly? Other points that we factored in included whether the drone could be used outdoors, indoors, or both, whether it had a camera and, if so, how good it was, and finally, the educational content of the device. Once we gathered this information, we cross-referenced our choices with those from our colleagues in the industry and consumer ratings to be confident we have chosen the best drones for kids.

The best drones for kids: Reviews & Recommendations

Drones are tricky things that can require trial and error to get right, which is why safety is so important. Accordingly, the best child’s drone will have some kind of age-appropriate safety features built in, such as enclosures for the propellers or collision avoidance on higher-end models. They’ll also be lightweight to avoid breaking when they crash into something. And crash, they will. These are kids we’re talking about. And these are the best drones for kids we’re talking about.

Best overall: DEERC D20 Mini Drone for Kids

Specs

Age: 8 years and up

8 years and up Type: 720p camera remote control drone

720p camera remote control drone Flight time: 10 minutes (includes two batteries)

Pros

Ease of use

720p camera

Great value for money

Cons

Drifts in wind

Whether your child’s focus is learning to fly a drone or taking aerial selfies, the DEERC D20 can do it all. In terms of photography, the D20 features a 720P HD Wi-Fi camera for still photos and videos. Connect the drone to your smartphone via the app, and you’ll be able to see what it “sees” through the live video feed. It’s also capable of automatically triggering photos when you flash a V sign or show your palm to the camera. Pretty slick.

Your child doesn’t need to be an expert at piloting quadcopters either. The included remote controller with smartphone mount features single-key start and landing. You can also draw a course on your smartphone, and the drone will run the course hands-free. It even offers simple voice controls.

DEERC D20 Mini Drone For Kids includes two 500mAh batteries, each with a promised 10 minutes of flight time. The motors are not as strong as on more expensive drones, so they won’t do so well in a stiff breeze. However, for beginner children, this is a solid—and affordable—option.

Best splurge: ZVFOTN 4K Drone for Kids

Specs

Age: “Suitable for all ages”

“Suitable for all ages” Type: 4K camera remote/smartphone control drone

4K camera remote/smartphone control drone Flight time: 30 minutes (includes 2 batteries)

Pros

4K camera with 90-degree adjustable lens

Obstacle avoidance technology

Foldable with carry case

Cons

Drifts in wind

For something a little more than a toy but still suitable for children, we recommend the ZVFOTN A13 4K Drone For Kids. As the name suggests, this quadcopter features a 4K camera, making it perfect for older kids looking to up their social media game with aerial selfies (hello, camera gesture control) and TikTok flight footage.

The package includes a remote control with a mount for your smartphone, or you can control it entirely with your phone. It even has a gravity sensor mode and will react to changes in your phone’s orientation like a video game.

The A13 sports several features that you usually don’t find in drones for kids (more common in the best drones under $100), such as 360-degree obstacle avoidance technology and emergency stop. Its lithium-ion batteries promise 30 minutes of flight time—and you get two of them.

While the A13 might not be powerful enough to stay stable in strong winds, these small drones with cameras certainly hold their own in several other ways, making one a safe bet for a splurge.

Best value: Holy Stone HS210 Mini Drone

Specs

Age: 8-12

8-12 Type: Remote control drone (no camera)

Remote control drone (no camera) Flight time: 7 minutes (includes three batteries)

Pros

Durable and kid-friendly

Indoor/outdoor

Includes three batteries

Cons

No on/off button

Holy Stone is a well-respected name in drones, offering top-quality copters for adults in a variety of packages. The company brings this same level of professionalism to even its beginner products like the HS210 Mini Drone, making it one of the best drones for kids.

The HS210 is all about flight, with various trick flight modes to keep you and your child entertained. It offers one-key start, throw to launch, auto-rotation, circle fly, altitude hold, and 3D flips, plus a well-designed controller that, with its video game styling, will feel instantly familiar to most children.

The HS210 comes up trumps in terms of safety, with guards around all four propellers. It’s also very durable, meaning your child can crash it over and over, and it’ll keep flying. Just in case, the package includes extra propellers. Three batteries rated at seven minutes of charge round out the package.

Best rated: Mirason Drone with Camera

Specs

Age: 8 years and older

8 years and older Type: 1080p camera remote control drone

1080p camera remote control drone Flight time: 18 minutes (includes two batteries)

Pros

1080p camera

Fully featured

Solid battery life

Cons

May be difficult for young children

For the best drones for kids, when it comes to ratings, one stands out more than the others, and that’s the Mirason Drone with Camera. It has many of the same features as other similarly priced drones, including gesture photo, headless mode, and 360-degree flip, and yet this one is consistently rated just that much higher than other quadcopters.

Users particularly like the quality of the 1080p camera, which does both stills and video and has a 90-degree adjustable lens. You can also view flight video on your phone, which mounts to the remote controller. Customers also praised its ease of use, which is particularly important for children who will no doubt be beginners.

“Overall, this drone delivers on what it promises,” said a customer on Amazon. “If you’re looking for a reliable and affordable drone, this one is a great choice.” It’s also a great price. If you don’t need 4K like the ZVFOTN A13 4K Drone For Kids (above), move this one to the top of your child’s birthday or Christmas shopping list.

Best budget: ACIXXX RC Mini Drone for Kids

Specs

Age: 14-17 years

14-17 years Type: Remote control drone (no camera)

Remote control drone (no camera) Flight time: 16 minutes (includes two batteries)

Pros

Indoor/outdoor use

Does flips

Includes extra propellers

Cons

Controls not incredibly precise

If your child’s wishes for a remote-control drone don’t include a camera or other extras—and you’re working within a limited budget—ACIXXX’s RC MINI Drone For Kids is the perfect quadcopter for you and your child.

You’ll be surprised what this little drone (and it is very small) can do for the price. We’re talking 3D flips, flying in circles, high-speed rotation, altitude hold, and one-key take-off and landing. It also has a headless mode, meaning it’s always oriented forward no matter which way it’s facing. It’s probably best for indoor use.

The package includes a remote controller, two batteries (up to 16 minutes of charge each), plus four extra propellers should the junior pilot get a little carried away.

What to consider when buying the best drones for kids

When buying your first drone, you should consider several things—and this is particularly important when it’s the best drone for a kid. First, you should consider the age of the child first. The general consensus is that children ages 8 or above should be able to fly a beginner drone. However, you should check the manufacturer’s recommended age level for the specific drone, as some are much more complex than others.

Of course, safety should also be a concern. Young children will crash their drones into anything and everything so be sure that the copter itself is lightweight and the propellers are properly encased if necessary. This is doubly true if the drone is rated for inside use.

After that, you’ll want to consider the needs of the child: Are they primarily interested in the flying aspect, or is photography what interests them? If you want the latter, go for one with a camera.

FAQs

Q: What age is a mini drone for? Children eight and above should be able to operate a beginner drone aimed at young ones. Always check the manufacturer’s recommended age, though, as some drones are more complex than others. Q: How much should a beginner spend on a drone? The amount that you spend on the drone will likely increase with the age and skill level of the child. Beginner’s drones for children as young as eight can start around $20 and increase from there. Q: What are longer-lasting batteries for drones? Lithium-polymer (LiPo) batteries tend to provide more charge than lithium-ion (Li-ion) ones. You’ll also want to look at battery capacity, which is measured in milliamp-hours (mAh). Bigger batteries will give you longer flying times but will also add weight to the drone. Q: Can a drone fly for two hours? Consumer drones typically can fly for around 10 to 30 minutes on a single charge. The best drones for children tend to be more lightweight, meaning they have smaller batteries, resulting in charges of five to 10 minutes.

Final thoughts on shopping for the best drones for kids

Ready to go beyond simple robot kits for kids? When shopping for the best drones for kids, we recommend considering the child’s age and skill level first. Start with a safe and easy toy-like drone for the young ones. Once they have the hang of piloting their copter both indoors and out, think about leveling up to something more complex. At this point, consider the needs and interests of the junior pilot. Is it photography? Physics? Or even the piloting itself? This is the time to specialize. There’s no point in splurging on a drone with a nice camera and follow-me functionality if their goal is to race the thing. Still, even the simplest drone could spark some lifelong aerodynamics and engineering curiosity; maybe your child will even design a premium prototype one day.