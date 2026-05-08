‘Mars’ is 2025’s most popular planet baby name

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“Mars, can you please clean up your Legos?”

“Jupiter, finish your peas.”

“Don’t pull the cat’s tail, Mercury!”

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has released its baby name data for 2025 and it’s clear that plenty of parents found inspiration in the cosmos for their little ones. The most popular proper planet in our solar system to name a baby after in 2025 was Mars, followed by Jupiter. Thankfully, no one named their child Uranus, but 80 parents did name their child Cosmo.

Here’s the planet-baby name breakdown:

Mercury: 10 males

Venus: 96 females

Earth: Eight females

Mars: 27 females, 105 males (132 total)

Jupiter: 84 females, 37 males (121 total)

Saturn: 18 females, 8 males (26 total)

Uranus: Zero

Neptune: Eight males

A couple of our solar system’s dwarf planets also made appearances on the list:

Pluto: 11 males

Eris: 128 females, 26 males (154 total)

Of course it’s important to note that most of our solar system’s planets got their names from Roman and Greek gods and goddesses, so a love of space likely wasn’t the only motivation for new parents.

Last year, 332 parents used the name Artemis for their babies. According to baby name site Nameberry, Artemis is of Greek origin and means “safe” or “butcher.” It’s also the name of NASA’s high-profile mission to return humans to the moon.

And as a bonus fun-with-data note: the name Tesla has completely disappeared from SSA’s data. The name peaked in 2016 with 180 children given the moniker. It last appeared on the charts in 2023 when only 13 babies got the name.

For privacy purposes, the SSA only releases data on names given to at least five children. So maybe somewhere, one little Uranus is ruling the playground.