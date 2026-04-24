The sun just fired off two massive solar flares

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The sun is an incomprehensibly gigantic, constantly roiling nuclear furnace—but some days are even busier than others. Based on data collected by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, our solar system’s central star recently fired off not one, but two impressive X-class flares within hours of each other. The sun emitted an initial X2.4 solar flare at 9:07 p.m. EDT on April 23, followed by an X2.5 sibling of extremely hot, charged energy at 4:13 a.m. EDT the next morning. But while the X-class designation signifies the most intense tier of events, the latest pair pale in comparison to some of the most powerful on record.

Solar flares are as inevitable as they are powerful. While the sun’s baseline may seem chaotic to us, astronomers know that the yellow star follows a relatively predictable, 11-year cycle of electromagnetic fluctuation. These timelines switch between apex and nadir phases known as the solar maximum and minimum. In October 2024, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center confirmed that the sun had entered its most recent, roughly year-long solar maximum. Although it’s now firmly out of that phase, the sun still produces regular flares across its surface.

How solar activity affects Earth depends on a range of factors, including an emission’s strength and its direction. Direct encounters can affect the planet’s magnetosphere, generating colorful auroras, while also disrupting radio communication, GPS, satellite operations, and energy grids. Other times, we may barely even notice when a flare happens.

Flare strength is classified in ascending tiers, with each subsequent level denoting at least a tenfold increase in power. A-class events are the weakest, followed by the B, C, M, and X-class.

Although the recent X2.4 and X2.5 flares were strong enough to cause temporary radio blackouts over portions of the Pacific Ocean, Australia, and East Asia, they don’t even rank in the top 50 strongest examples on record. The most powerful solar flare ever observed took place on November 4, 2003. The massive flare was rated at least X40, if not higher. The associated coronal mass ejection erupted into space at a speed of over 2.6 million miles per hour, causing massive energy grid and communications disruptions.