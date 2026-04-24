Watch the Artemis II astronauts have fun with bubbles

While space exploration is serious and sometimes dangerous scientific work, that does not mean that there is no room for fun. Something as mundane as a little ball of water can be supremely entertaining.
In a video shared by NASA, Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen are seen watching a ball of water floating around in zero-gravity. The water itself is moving around and shaping the light around it in some surprisingly complex ways.
Without any force pulling the water downward, surface tension molds the liquid into a floating sphere. The light then bends inside the bubble, distorting and inverting images. According to retired NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, water like this offers a simple physics lesson and reminder that what see all depends on how we look it.
Wiseman is also no stranger to playing with water in space. During a mission in 2014, he and other crew members aboard the International Space Station (ISS) explored water’s surface tension in microgravity. They even went as far as putting a waterproof camera inside a bubble to get a water’s-eye view of zero-G.
On April 10, the Artemis II crew—Commander Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Koch and Hansen—splashed down after their historic 10-day mission. Along the way, they surpassed Apollo 13’s record for farthest crewed spaceflight and captured breathtaking photographs of the far side of the moon. They also ate a lot of hot sauce and troubleshooted relatable toilet troubles. Their scientific work also will help prepare future astronauts to live and work on the moon, as NASA builds a future Moon Base and looks towards further expeditions to Mars.
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