Simplify your life by creating routines for Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant

The Amazon Echo Dot comes with AI assistant Alexa. Andres Urena via Unsplash

Running on smart speakers and popping up on our smartphones, digital assistants like Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's Siri are becoming regular parts of our lives. As with a lot of the tech we use each day, we can tweak these AI helpers to make them work more efficiently. Specifically, we're talking about routines, also called shortcuts, which bundle a group of actions into a single voice command. For instance, you could set a routine up so that, when you say "Alexa, good morning," your lights would turn on and that morning-motivation playlist would start blaring from the speakers. Or an iPhone use might say "Siri, I'm going home" to trigger a shortcut that sends an update to a family member in a text message, pulls up navigation directions on Apple Maps, and tells the smart thermostat to start heating up. The real beauty of routines lies in the way you can customize them to suit your own needs and schedule. In this guide, we'll show you how to start building your own shortcuts for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

For Alexa

Routines in the Amazon Alexa app. David Nield

In order to create routines with Amazon's digital assistant, you first need to download the free Alexa app (for Android and iOS) and log in with your Amazon credentials. That's all you really need, but if you own an Alexa-powered device, you might as well connect that too: Routines currently work with the Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. To get started, fire up the app, tap the menu button in the top-left corner, and pick Routines. As an introduction, the app will gives you some samples to check out. For instance, select "Alexa, start my day" to see a routine that involves hearing the latest news, weather, and traffic information. If that suits you, enable the routine with the toggle switch at the top. You can also tweak the sample: Remove items by hitting the cross button on the right and change the order of events by tapping and dragging the double-line button on the left. When you've gotten the hang of working with these examples, you can begin building your own routine by hitting the plus icon on the top right. Next, tap When this happens—this is where you specify the trigger that will launch the routine. To use your words, pick Voice, but you can also make a routine kick in under other conditions: It can automatically run at a set time (select Schedule), when you push an Echo Button (opt for Echo Button), or when something happens to a different smart device (choose Device). Once the trigger is in place, choose Add action to decide what Alexa should do in response. You can pick actions from categories such as messaging, calendar, music, news, and smart home (control of your other smart home devices). Add as many activities as you'd like, and when you're finished, tap Create. Now you can enjoy playing with your routine in the real world. If it doesn't work the way you'd like, you can edit or delete it from your phone—you'll find this option in the Routines entry of the Alexa app's menu. The more you toy around with these shortcuts, the more you'll appreciate all the different ways they can make your life easier. Or just have fun—have "Alexa, let's party" dim the lights and launch a playlist of your favorite dance music.

For Google Assistant

Routines in Google Assistant. David Nield

With Google Assistant, routines work much the same way as they do for Alexa. You control everything through the free Google Assistant app (for Android and iOS). Again, you can optionally connect up a smart device, in this case from the Google Home family. Once you've opened the app and logged into your account, hit More > Settings > Assistant to finally get to Routines. Go ahead and explore the provided samples, such as Good morning and Bedtime. Tap on any of these to see the actions it includes. To make changes, untick a particular action, which will exclude it from the routine. When you're ready to build your own routine, tap the plus icon on the bottom right. First, pick Add commands to specify the voice cue that will launch the actions. You can also select Set a time and day if you want the routine to run on a timer. Next up, select a few responses by hitting Add action. You can choose from popular activities, such as reading the weather or turning off smart lights. Alternatively, you might type out the voice command—like "set volume to 50 percent"—associated with the action you want. When you select certain actions, you'll have to tap the cog icon to include additional information; if you want to send a text, for instance, you need to specify a phone number and a message. On top of these responses, you can tap Add media if you want Google Assistant to start playing music, podcasts, the radio, news, an audio book, or even sleep sounds (handy for those bedtime routines). Again, hit the cog icon next to any option to configure it further, such as specifying the music you want to hear. Once you're happy with your routine, tap the tick icon in the top-right corner to save it and add it to your list. You can still go back and edit or delete routines—just head to the Google Assistant settings and select the Routines entry. To delete a routine you've made, pick it from the list and then tap the trash can icon on the top right.

For Siri

The Library and Gallery screens in Shortcuts for Siri. David Nield