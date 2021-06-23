Let’s face it: Kids love a good bounce house. They flock to them at carnivals, festivals, and block parties. But the good news is that the best bounce house is perfect for at-home entertainment, too. They’re also accessible for many budgets and family needs. The truth is, lots of bouncers on the market are affordable, quick to inflate, and sized for either indoor or outdoor enjoyment.

Your new inflatable playground will be the hit of your neighborhood. And just think: Instead of watching endless videos, your kids could spend hours getting tons of exercise and having a blast, too. Here are some top options for bounce houses on the market today.

Weight Capacity: Remember that every bounce house has weight capacity restrictions. Smaller ones limit you to about 250-300 pounds at once, and larger houses can handle up to 1,000 pounds. Most bounce houses also have a per-person weight limit as well as a restriction on how many people can be inside at the same time. Before you buy, think about the ages and sizes of the kids who will be jumping up and down in it, and how many people you expect in it at any one time.

Material: Needless to say, you're going to want your bounce house to be durable enough to withstand hours and hours of jumping and frolicking. So while you're shopping around, check out the material. They're usually made of heavy-duty nylon or polyester.

Add Ons: Sure, bounce houses are fun all on their own. But these days, you can buy all kinds of accessories to keep things fresh and maximize the amount of time and fun your kids get out of it. You can turn your new backyard attraction into a ball pit, add a water slide or splash pool, install a basketball hoop, and more.

Our Picks for Best Bounce House on Amazon

Top pick overall: Little Tikes Jump ‘n Slide Bouncer

Wide Ride Down This fun option has a 12-foot by 9-foot bouncing area and a broad slide for entry and exit. The mesh netting on the walls keeps kids safely inside without blocking them from view.

Runner up: Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide

Splashing Fun A climbing wall and a splash pool? This pick is great for warm summer days when you can't travel to a water park.

Little Tikes BUY NOW

Premium pick: Bounceland Royal Palace Inflatable Bounce House

Life of the Party People will be lining up at your next backyard get-together to jump around in this bounce house. It has a weight limit of 500 pounds, heavy-duty puncture-proof material, and Velcro for easy entrance.

Bounceland BUY NOW

Compact Option With a maximum weight capacity of 160 pounds and a compact design, this pick can suit a smaller backyard. It comes with stakes to hold it in place.

Little Tikes BUY NOW

