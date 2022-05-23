Many seem to be under the belief that real estate investing is only a game rich people play. It takes a lot of money to buy a single piece of property, after all. It’s also a relatively slow process, and you can’t reap the benefits instantly compared to other modes of investing.

But you don’t need to be part of Forbes’ list to invest in real estate. If you have money saved up, all you need to have is the dedication to make the most out of your investment, and the smarts to arrive at the best decisions. The Mashvisor app can help you on that front.

Real estate investing is daunting for anyone who has never tried their hand at spending money on something so big, let alone property. This unique software is specifically designed to take the guesswork out of investing, helping you figure out what kind of returns a certain property can give, and how you can outperform the rental market in your area of choice.

Marketed as a one-stop site to find lucrative traditional or Airbnb properties, Mashvisor uses automation to find you potential investment vehicles in minutes. It uses vast real estate data and analytics to turn three months of research in as fast as 15 minutes. Perusing the platform lets you find out immediately if a property is worth buying, saving you the trouble of wasting time on potentially subpar deals.

On the site, simply key in any city of interest and you’ll almost instantaneously get an overview of the investment opportunities in each city area. There are interactive filters available to find your ideal investment property, and you can get your hands on listing information from reliable sources and algorithm-based projections.

ReTipster wrote, “The real strength of Mashvisor is that it saves time (a LOT of time) when looking for and analyzing properties.” Another five-star reviewer wrote that it is a, “Great product for finding bargains in real estate.”

Mashvisor just might be your best shot at success in real estate investing, especially if you’re a beginner. A lifetime subscription usually goes for $1499, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $39.99.

