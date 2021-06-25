So you’ve been slumping for eight consecutive hours—five days a week—and ending up with leg cramps and a general sense of the blahs. But the good news is: You don’t need to live like this. An anti-fatigue mat is a ticket to better posture, less stress on your body, and more energy for tasks you most enjoy. These mats range in colors, materials, ergonomic design, and other features. Here’s what to consider in a mat and our picks for you.

Thickness: To achieve the kind of support that will prevent fatigue and aches, your mat should be at least ⅜-of-an-inch thick. Anything less may not provide the support and stability to improve standing for long periods of time.

To achieve the kind of support that will prevent fatigue and aches, your mat should be at least ⅜-of-an-inch thick. Anything less may not provide the support and stability to improve standing for long periods of time. Environment: What kind of mat you get is largely determined by where you will use it. You can break one out anywhere from industrial kitchens to personal bathrooms. In any area that’s unsanitary or needs frequent cleaning, you’ll want to avoid a mat with surfaces that are gridded or textured, as they may collect more dirt.

What kind of mat you get is largely determined by where you will use it. You can break one out anywhere from industrial kitchens to personal bathrooms. In any area that’s unsanitary or needs frequent cleaning, you’ll want to avoid a mat with surfaces that are gridded or textured, as they may collect more dirt. Material: You can choose from a variety of materials in an anti-fatigue mat, including foam, gel, and rubber. While gel can be more expensive, it can also mimic the feel of comfortable shoe inserts and provide ample support. Foam mats can also function well, but make sure they’re not too soft, as that can lead to further fatigue from balancing and stabilizing while on your feet.

Our Picks for the Best Anti-Fatigue Mats on Amazon

Top pick overall: Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat

Thick and Durable The softest of products, it can be used all day in any room in the home where you’re frequently on your feet. Comes in a range of colors and is easy to clean.

Sky Solutions BUY NOW

All-Purpose With a power wedge for stretching, a massage mound, and a power bar for strengthening your core—you’ll be wondering how you ever stood without this product. CubeFit BUY NOW

Great for Fitness Enthusiasts: FEZIBO Standing Desk Anti Fatigue Mat

Most Advanced This product is made of natural hardwood and requires no assembly. It has a non-slip surface and is perfect for anyone looking to break a sweat during long work days.

FEZIBO BUY NOW

Also Consider: ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat

High-Density This ¾-inch cushioned option reduces aches and pains on feet, knees, legs, and back and is great for both WFH and your workplace. ComfiLife BUY NOW

Popular Science is here to help you choose among the most popular products on Amazon, and hidden gems our experts think are worth checking out.