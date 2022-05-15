It’s common practice to head to the gym a few times a week to get a workout in and build some muscle, but you ought to be doing exercises for your brain, too. After all, the brain is the most complex organ (and muscle) in the human body, with its ability to facilitate bodily functions, store memory, process emotions, and more.

There’s a growing body of evidence that shows that brain training can do wonders in boosting cognitive function and helping you execute your daily tasks, but it takes more effort than simply solving the daily Wordle. For quality brain training, LogicLike offers a collection of puzzles, riddles, and brain activities that you can enjoy, and for a limited time, you can score a subscription on sale for 79-percent off.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on the App Store, LogicLike is built for children and adults alike to help boost their thinking and problem-solving skills in a clear, accessible, and engaging way. Each game available on the app has been carefully handpicked to ensure users won’t get bored and acquire valuable skills at the same time. The app’s design and animations are created not only to excite but also to reinforce a learning effect. The games are also designed to be straightforward, so as not to create confusion for the user.

Unlike other brain training platforms, LogicLike is specifically created to help users develop critical, non-standard thinking and the ability to reflect and reason. It trains you to have a positive attitude toward complex problems and instills a habit of viewing every problem as an adventure. It also enhances your interest in new things, desire to learn, and the way you process information.

