You take pictures of your surroundings or even the most mundane things whenever you want to immortalize them, but have you ever considered sketching them?

In the art world, there’s a growing phenomenon called urban sketching, which involves capturing the people you meet, the places you visit, and the things you use and see. The finished product doesn’t even have to be profound. You can draw the kids playing in the park, the cafe you always get your morning coffee from, or even the beat-up truck your dad drives every weekend. Urban sketching is all about drawing parts of your daily life, and with the 2022 Urban Sketching Course Bundle, you can learn more about the craft straight from the pros.

Taught by seasoned master urban sketcher Ian Fennelly, this training will have you sketching your own piece of urban art in no time. It packs over 20 hours of follow-along tutorials on on-location sketching, where you’ll learn how to sketch out shapes, choose and apply colors, draw perspective and add details to your picture, get size and proportions right, and so much more.

Aside from urban sketching fundamentals, there are also courses on sketching specific subjects, including urban trucks, villages, city scenes, and Tudor buildings. This collection of courses will essentially expose you to the wonderful world of urban sketching and introduce you to basic through advanced techniques used by on-location artists worldwide. As a bonus, you’ll even get a certificate of achievement once you finish all the courses to celebrate your milestone.

Learn how to make art from ordinary places and things with this training and workshop package. The 2022 Urban Sketching Course Bundle typically retails for $319, but you can get it on sale for only $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.