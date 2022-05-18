So you want to be a millionaire? Experts say that the average American may take years—even decades—to have $1 million sitting safely in your bank account and that even depends on how much you earn. Per finance columnist Scott Burns, you have to start as early as age 16 and earn a minimum wage during summer breaks, and then when you have a viable career, you must invest wisely, put money into a Roth IRA, and wait until the age 67 to become a certified millionaire. You would have to wait for a little over half a century.

If that seems crazy, there’s a shortcut. You either invest aggressively and hope for high returns, or you can just put together a puzzle and try your luck. The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle from MSCHF gives you the chance to become an instant millionaire just by solving it. And for a limited time, PopSci readers can get an exclusive discount on two of these puzzles, earning you the chance to win $2 million.

Playing is pretty easy and straightforward, just like any other puzzle. Once you purchase, complete the 500-piece jigsaw puzzle which builds a giant QR code, and then scan it. You can either win or win—earnings range between $1 and $1 million.

To find out how much you’ve won, all you have to do is hop on the website, key in the unique secret prize code printed on the paper insert in your box, and get the surprise of your life. You then choose the method in which you want to receive your payment, whether via paper check, PayPal, or even Venmo for quick access to funds.

It should be noted that only two of the puzzles out of many sold will contain the $1 million prize, so you ought to get the two-pack to have better chances of winning. If you’re lucky enough, you may just be an instant millionaire.

Grab the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for $30. You can also get the 2-pack for $56 instead of the usual $60.

