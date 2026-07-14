4 ways being a soccer fan messes with your body

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During the 2014 FIFA World Cup, a missed penalty kick likely triggered a fatal heart attack in a 58-year-old Chilean fan. Shortly after, his wife developed severe chest pain and was hospitalized with stress-induced cardiomyopathy, also known as “broken heart syndrome.” The intense emotional stress of the match and her husband’s sudden collapse had caused part of her heart to stop working.

The odds of such events are small in healthy people. But that doesn’t mean healthy spectators are immune to any physical effects. In fact, research shows that watching soccer is associated with a broad range of physical effects—not always noticeable or dramatic, but still relevant to health.

“Being a football [soccer] fan is far from just passive activity: The brain and body respond in similar ways to direct, physical competition,” says Dr. Matt Butler, a neuropsychiatry research fellow at King’s College London who recently published a scientific paper on the behavioural neuroscience of soccer fandom. “Whilst watching our players sweat on the pitch, we respond as if we, too, are playing.”

And the more you care, the worse it is. “A process called identity fusion happens in diehard fans, who experience what happens to the club almost literally as if it were happening to themselves,” explains Butler.

Stress spikes

In 2012, scientists studied Spanish soccer fans while they watched their team play in the 2010 World Cup final. Compared to a normal day, fans had way more of the “stress hormone” cortisol in their bodies while watching the game. The spike was even bigger in men, younger fans, and the fans who were most passionate about their team.

Scientists think this is due to something called “social self-preservation.” Basically, humans have a deep need to feel good about themselves and to feel like other people see them in a good light. When something threatens that—like getting rejected by a friend group, or watching your team lose—your brain treats it like a physical threat. That sets off a stress response in your body, and cortisol comes rushing in.

Lionel Messi celebrates his goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026. When we watch our players score and sweat on the pitch, our bodies respond as if we’re also playing. Image: Getty Images / Contributor / WU ZHIZHAO

This surge in stress isn’t limited to match time. When researchers tracked the health data of fans supporting a German soccer team over 12 weeks, using their smartwatches, they found that stress levels began to rise as early as 14 hours before kickoff.

Hearts feel the pressure

Besides cortisol, your body’s “fight or flight” response floods your bloodstream with adrenaline and similar chemicals when you’re stressed. Together, these chemicals speed up your heart rate and raise your blood pressure, which means your heart needs more oxygen to keep up. But at the same time, these same stress chemicals can make the blood vessels feeding the heart squeeze tighter—cutting down the oxygen actually getting through. That mismatch—needing more oxygen but getting less—can be dangerous, and in some cases, it can even trigger a heart attack.

Plenty of real-world data backs this up. Throughout the 2006 World Cup in Germany, doctors found that watching a stressful match more than doubled a fan’s chances of having a heart problem that day.

During the 1998 World Cup, hospital visits for heart attacks jumped 25 percent on the day England lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout as well as for two days afterward. That spike didn’t happen for other health problems, only heart attacks.

And in Spain, a study of local league games found a 30 percent rise in heart-related hospital visits among men who already had heart problems, on the days their team lost.

Even so, Butler wants people to keep this in perspective: watching soccer does raise the chance of a heart problem, but for most people, that chance is small to begin with, so the actual danger stays low.

Testosterone and sexual activity rise

During the 2010 World Cup final between Spain and the Netherlands, testosterone levels rose in fans while they watched the match. Unlike cortisol, this increase wasn’t linked to a fan’s sex, age, or how much they cared about their team.

“Testosterone is a hormone which is increased in response to competitive situations and so it is perhaps no surprise that release may be higher when fans watch soccer, regardless of gender,” says Butler.

There also seems to be some evidence behind the urban legend that high-stakes tournaments lead to a baby boom nine months later. While the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship tournament was underway, researchers tracked the daily sexual behaviors, thoughts, and fantasies of almost 1,000 participants from five European countries and found that fans experienced roughly 27 percent more sexual activity in the days following their national team’s wins, compared to losses.

“Collective rituals and celebrations since time immemorial have been associated with increased intimacy and social bonding,” says Butler. “It’s perhaps not a huge leap to surmise that people might be more likely to engage in sexual activity in such times of collective social euphoria.”

Sleep loss and car accidents

When a tournament takes place in a distant time zone, fans will stay up late to cheer on their team, and this can have far-reaching effects.

For example, the 2002 World Cup, which was held in Asia, aired in the middle of the night or early morning for U.S. fans. Scientists found that in American towns with lots of German ancestry, car crash deaths jumped 35 percent on days Germany played. And in towns with the highest concentration of German heritage, crashes jumped by 122 percent!

When scientists analyzed car crash stats during a later World Cup, where games aired at normal times, the crash spike disappeared. This suggests that sleep loss, caused by fans staying up late to watch, was behind the 2002 fatalities.

“This just emphasises the fact that even a single night of sleep deprivation can impair cognitive abilities, particularly concentration,” Butler says, “and drivers may wish to consider this when they’ve stayed up late to cheer on their team!”

Soccer vs other sports

Soccer isn’t the only sport that causes physical changes in fans’ bodies—similar impacts on heart health show up in fans of American football rugby, hockey, and baseball too.

What might make these effects more prominent in soccer is the fact that “it is such a low-scoring game, which means goals can be enormously significant and particularly euphoric when they occur,” Butler speculates.

“Also, because goals are relatively rare, chance plays a larger role than in many higher-scoring sports. Better teams can lose, and underdogs have a chance of pulling off upsets. This makes it extremely exciting, stressful, and rewarding to watch.” So next time you’re cheering on your team, remember that it’s only a game.