Lies about sunscreen do really well on social media

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Scientists and dermatologists have long heralded sunscreen as the easiest and most effective way to reduce skin cancer risk. But that might not seem like the case after watching some of the highest-performing videos on TikTok.

When studying the most popular sunscreen-related videos on the platform, researchers from the University of Alberta found that those falsely claiming the product is cancerous or more dangerous than direct sun exposure tended to generate higher engagement in the form of likes, views, shares, and comments. The tragic irony is that young people, who disproportionately turn to TikTok for health information, have seen rates of sun-damage-related skin cancer soar upwards in recent years.

The new research, published today in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was spearheaded by University of Alberta research associate Alessandro Marcon. He and his team compiled content from 971 of the most highly viewed videos on TikTok using popular sunscreen-related hashtags, including #sunscreen, #sunscreenviral, #spf, #sunscreenreview, and #sunprotection. In total, the videos had amassed around 8.7 billion views. They then categorized the videos according to whether they promoted sunscreen use or offered a health-related critique of the product.

The data analysis revealed both good news and bad. On the positive side, the overwhelming majority of videos in the sample (86.8 percent) promoted sunscreen use in some way, with only six percent raising health-related criticisms. Among that small minority of critical videos, 1.5 percent claimed that sunscreen ingredients cause long-term health harm, and 1.2 percent claimed that sunscreen prevents vitamin D absorption.

But despite their much smaller overall view count, the videos spreading scientifically dubious claims generated far higher audience engagement on average. Videos discouraging sunscreen use got more likes, were shared more, and produced more comments. In other words, their conspiratorial edge appeared to be rewarded by the platform’s algorithm.

“TikToks which dangerously claim that sunscreen is harmful or unnecessary receive comparatively high levels of audience engagement,” the researchers wrote in a statement. “TikTok content creators commonly promoted sunscreen as part of skincare regimens where sunscreen benefits were more commonly related to beauty rather than health.”

Popular Science has reached out to TikTok for comment.

Health experts fear social media amplifies sunscreen skepticism

Skepticism toward sunscreen isn’t entirely new, but it has seen a stark resurgence in the age of rapidly spreading online misinformation. These criticisms broadly fall into a few camps, some with more scientific legitimacy than others. Many of the health-related criticisms allege that certain chemical compounds used in over-the-counter sunscreen products get absorbed into the bloodstream and can disrupt the endocrine system, or even increase the risk of certain cancers. Though that’s not the case for most sunscreens, some studies have shown that certain compounds, such as oxybenzone, used in products with SPF ratings above 50, may disrupt hormones. Following public backlash to those findings, the share of U.S. sunscreens containing oxybenzone reportedly dropped from 60 percent to just 13 percent between 2019 and 2023.

Then there are so-called “sun nutritionalists” who claim that applying sunscreen does more harm than good by blocking natural sun exposure. These claims are far more dubious. Wellness influencers pushing this line of thinking claim that dark tans are a sign of robust health. They also claim that certain techniques, such as exposing one’s bare scrotum directly to the sun, can increase testosterone levels.

These types of oddball claims are ripe for social media engagement. Some health experts worry that they are already contributing to growing skepticism toward sunscreen, particularly among younger people. A 2024 study from the Orlando Health Cancer Institute found that one in seven adults under 35 thought daily sunscreen use was more harmful than direct sun exposure. Another report from the American Academy of Dermatology found that 37 percent of Gen Z responses said they only used sunscreen when they were nagged by others to do so.

Meanwhile, preventable cancers related to sun exposure are on the rise, especially among young people. The American Cancer Society estimated that more than 8,000 people in the United States would die of melanoma in 2025. Much of that toll could be reduced through sunscreen use and early detection. One study conducted in the United Kingdom estimated that 86 percent of skin cancers were preventable and were likely caused by sun exposure.

“We’re seeing an increasing number of young and middle aged adults with not only skin cancers, but advanced stage skin cancers,” surgical oncologist Dr. Rajesh Nair said in an interview with NPR.

Some sunscreen is better than no sunscreen

While concerns about certain chemical compounds and microplastics present in some sunscreens may warrant some attention, ditching all sunscreen in favor of direct sun exposure would be a serious mistake. And a variety of less chemically intensive alternatives already exist. More consumers are already reportedly switching to mineral sunscreens, which are free of chemical filters and sit on top of the skin rather than being absorbed.

The U.S. is also only now approving sunscreen ingredients that have been widely used in Europe and Asia for decades. On June 9, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of bemotrizinol, a compound that blocks ultraviolet radiation, in over-the-counter sunscreen. It is considered highly effective and sits on top of the skin the way that mineral sunscreens do. It is also notable as the first new sunscreen ingredient the FDA has approved in more than 20 years.

But details like those are unfortunately less likely to drive engagement on social media than extreme or conspiratorial claims. As numerous social media researchers have demonstrated, fear-based content and material that forcefully pushes against conventional wisdom and established science tend to be fodder for viral posts.