This AncestryDNA test kit is back down to its $39 Black Friday price for a limited time

This kit tracks more than 40 genetic traits back through your family history as well as your ancestry. It's typically $119.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 6 Hours Ago

If you’re looking for an interesting last minute gift for your family, this deeply-discounted AncestryDNA kit is down to just $39 from its usual price of $119. It hit this price for Black Friday, but then went back up again. Now, it has dropped again with just enough time to grab one and have it arrive for the holidays. The best DNA kits make a great gift for your family because it’ll give you all something to talk about at family gatherings instead of Steve’s shameful firing from the cracker factory. You should also go check out our Holiday Gift Guide for more ideas.

AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit: Personalized Genetic Traits, DNA Ethnicity Test, Origins & Ethnicities, Complete DNA Test $39 (was $119)

We’re nerds and we love data, especially when it’s about ourselves. This test is simple to perform. It simply requires mailing away a saliva sample, which gets analyzed in a lab. Once the results come back, you’ll get a detailed view of your ancestry with as many limbs of your family tree filled in as possible. This kit also tracks genetic traits, so maybe I can finally find out where these cursed freckles came from. This is one of the highest-rated kits on the market and it’s likely to go back up in price soon, so don’t sleep on this deal. After all, learning about your relatives and extended family is a lot more fun than having to actually talk to them.

 

