Experiencing the dreaded “low storage” warning is enough to realize the many limitations of physical data storage. Not only is space finite, but your date can disappear in a snap, too. An accidental drop, a virus, or a tech glitch can instantaneously wipe out everything. Information hoarder or not, you’d have more peace of mind if you backed up your precious data on the cloud.

Free up space on your devices with a subscription to Prism Drive, a storage solution that safeguards your data in one convenient repository, accessible anytime using any device. Through March 17, you can score a discounted lifetime subscription starting at just $58.97, varying by storage capacity. Consider that your Saint Patrick’s Day treat!

Prism Drive allows you to store and manage virtually any file type, whether it’s an XLS, PPT, MP4, or JPEG. You can upload them using any device using the drag-and-drop tool, after which they’ll each get shareable links that you can share with friends and colleagues later on. You can also preview files directly in the web app without the need to download them, simplifying file retrieval.

Worried about security? Each file, regardless of size and type, is fully secure with the strongest available transfer encryption in compliance with privacy laws. Additional protective measures include password protection for shared files and a 30-day recovery period for accidentally deleted data.

“Easy to download and use. I bought 2TB for one year and this will help keep all my data safe in one location and give me the easy access I need to use it,” raved one user.

You can score a discounted lifetime plan to Prism Drive until March 17, 11:59 p.m. Take your pick from the following packages: $58.97 for 5TB (reg. $447), $79.97 for 10TB (reg. $747), or $89.97 for 20TB (reg. $1,494).

