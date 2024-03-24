We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Driving a car without a state-of-the-art infotainment system is akin to navigating the digital age with nothing but a flip phone. Sure, your existing in-vehicle stereo can likely still crank out music and tell you the time but it cannot do anything of use beyond that. Do yourself a favor and invest in a heads-up display to use navigation apps safely instead of craning your neck to look at your phone screen every few seconds.

This 7-inch wireless car display on sale happens to work with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and can mirror whatever is on your phone screen right in a large, easy-to-glance-at format. It’s the easiest way to upgrade your ride, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for under $80.

This wireless heads-up display is rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers and it’s widely compatible with most smartphones and car models. The display features a plug-and-play design, making it a breeze to install on any smooth surface, including windshields and dashboards. Its 1024×600 resolution supports 1920x1080p video and most video and audio file formats, meaning it can display virtually anything.

Most importantly, its Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support allow you to connect it to whatever smartphone you have. You can access your favorite GPS apps, make calls, send and receive messages, stream music, play podcasts, and a whole lot more, all while keeping your eyes on the road.

Love Siri or Google Assistant? This display also offers voice control support, so you can easily dole out commands to your digital assistant while driving.

This display comes with a car charger, along with a 3.5 mm audio cable and USB-C to USB-A cable should you need to connect to your devices manually. A suction cup bracket and a dashboard pad mounting disk are included, too, helping make short work of installation.

Upgrade your car (even older models) and bring it up to today’s technology and safety standards for a bargain.

Normally retailing for $139, you can grab this wireless car display on sale for only $78.97, no coupon needed.

