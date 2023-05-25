We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Upgrade your Windows OS at a low price with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro or Microsoft Windows 11 Home. Both are on sale for only $39.99 through May 31.

Frustrated with the performance of your Windows OS? Finding the right operating system upgrade may seem like a daunting and potentially pricey task, but an ongoing Memorial Day sale serves up a solution.

Through May 31 and with no coupon necessary, you can purchase either of these two highly rated versions of Microsoft Windows 11 at surprisingly low costs. Pay only $39.99 for Microsoft Windows 11 Pro (reg. $199) or Microsoft Windows 11 Home (reg. $139).

Either way, you’re getting more than 70% of savings and an OS upgrade primed to make an impact. Compatible with any Windows 10 devices that match system requirements, these options streamline how users accomplish tasks, enjoy entertainment, and communicate globally.

Both platforms boast updated attributes like encrypted authentication, smart app control, and touchscreen compatibility. In addition, an improved user interface makes it increasingly easy to customize your screen, ranging from space layout to widget use.

These versions of Microsoft Windows 11 can be used on multiple devices and provide access to the latest Microsoft products. They also come equipped with Microsoft Teams, a go-to communication tool for many professionals, students, and families. DirectX 12 Ultimate is another inclusion for an improved gaming experience, which you’ll find in Windows 11 Home.

With Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, you’ll gain a few more features that our tailored toward a professional setting, such as:

Group Policy Management for business compliance

Microsoft Remote Desktop

Mobile Device Management

BitLocker Encryption

Both Windows OS upgrades carry a perfect 5-star rating from users, with one verified user writing, “So intuitive. Microsoft has outdone itself again. Nice clean interface.”

Don’t miss your opportunity to see how Microsoft Windows 11 makes life more manageable by jumping on this Memorial Day deal.

Purchase Microsoft Windows 11 Pro or Microsoft Windows 11 Home for just $39.99. This deal ends May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.