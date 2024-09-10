This fixes your MacBook’s major design flaw

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Apple forgot something huge when they designed the newest MacBooks. They were so focused on making them thin and pretty that they lost sight of what people actually needed—ports. Those two USB-C ports feel like a cruel joke when you have to plug in … anything else.

Dongles are a great temporary fix, but even then, you’re limited to two of them at once. If you’re looking for the ability to connect monitors, charge, transfer data, and more—all at once—you need this 12-in-1 USB hub. Save 17 percent here and get yours for $89.99. You won’t find a better price anywhere else.

What ports are included?

Next time you want to plug in a standard USB drive, hook up to an HDMI projector, or transfer photos from an SD card, just bust out this laptop USB hub. Better yet, use its included stand to mount a permanent setup at your desk.

Take a look at each port you’ll have at your disposal:

1x USB-C host, compatible with MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and more

3x USB-A, with data transfer up to 5Gbps

2x USB-C

1x USB-C, with PD charging up to 100W

1x SD

1x microSD

2x HDMI

1x Gigabit Ethernet

This is on the more expensive side for a hub, but most hubs don’t have this many ports in one. Plus, those cheap hubs on Amazon don’t support PD fast charging, data transfers, and 4K HDMI like this one does. You really do get what you pay for.

Ditch the dongles and hassle with this USB-C hub for MacBooks and more at $89.99 (reg. $109).

