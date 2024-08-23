See why everyone’s getting this instead of the Oura Ring

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Stop yawning so much—you’re making us tired. Either you’ve been getting late-night visits from Freddy Krueger, or the warm milk and magnesium aren’t cutting it lately. Many people are turning to ring sleep trackers to help them get better shuteye, and it might be time to give in to the trend yourself.

This one by Go2sleep is less than half the price of the famous Oura Ring. And its AI-powered algorithms help monitor more than just your heart rate as you sleep. Order your sleep tracker ring here for $98.99 (reg. $129).

The sleep tracker that never sleeps

Slip the Go2sleep over your finger, drift off into your mediocre-quality slumber, and the ring will monitor you all throughout the night. Other devices only randomly check in, so this continuous tracking gives you more accurate insights (while offering better protection from Freddy Krueger).

The next morning, open the SLEEPON app and view your overall sleep score based on how long you slept and your heart rate, blood oxygen level, and blood glucose, all calculated based on advanced AI algorithms. You can also view reports that show the quality and stages of your sleep.

While you probably won’t be super surprised by most of what the Go2sleep gathers, the real help comes in with the app’s personalized tips. The more you use the ring sleep tracker, the more it can capture patterns, irregularities, and questionable fluctuations in your data. This could be the solution to your endless yawning.

Using the ring consistently might also alert you to warning signs of larger health issues, like sleep apnea, that you can bring up with your doctor. However, of course, you should never rely on a gadget like this to self-diagnose.

Get a better night’s sleep with the Go2sleep AI-powered sleep tracker at $98.99 (reg. $129), which is a lower price than they’re offering on their website.

