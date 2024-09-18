Michael Scott wishes he had this Microsoft diagramming tool

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Office‘s portrayal of corporate is pretty hilarious, but one thing’s clear after watching this show: you definitely don’t want to be known as the Michael Scott of your office. Instead of flailing around trying to present dense numbers and data without any visuals, let Microsoft Visio step in and help you impress Pam, Dwight, and Jim (aka your team).

Turn your complex data into engaging and sleek diagrams with Microsoft Visio’s easy-to-use diagramming tools. You could become the presentation whiz of your company when you grab lifetime access for only $19.97 (reg. $249) through Sept. 29.

The missing element in your presentations

This is the ultimate tool for any diagramming need—Michael Scott could’ve actually run organized and productive meetings at Dunder Mifflin if he had Visio.

Select one of the platform’s countless templates and over 250,000 shapes and stencils to get started. You can easily create flowcharts to visualize how your numbers and figures interact, org charts to show off your team’s responsibilities, and even floor plans if you’re an architect or designer.

Running into project issues and want to brainstorm through potential solutions? There’s no need to struggle like Michael Scott does (no shade, he does try!). Visio can help managers and team leads visualize problems with fishbone diagrams and SWOT analysis. You might just impress the Stanleys and Tobys of your office.

You can also use Visio to demonstrate how systems and devices work together, thanks to its offering of network diagrams, templates, etc. You’ll also be able to generate diagrams like org charts from Microsoft sources like Excel, Exchange, or Entra ID.

On top of all its diagramming tools, Visio lets you draw and annotate your diagrams with your finger or a PC-compatible stylus on touchscreen-enabled devices. Graphic designers might especially love this feature if they’re working on diagrams from their tablets.

Visio is loved by customers, earning 4.4/5 stars on Capterra and GetApp, so don’t miss your chance to save hundreds on Microsoft’s top-rated diagramming tool.

Give your presentations the visuals you never knew they needed when you get lifetime access to Microsoft Visio 2021, now just $19.97. No coupon is necessary, but this price drop ends Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.!

