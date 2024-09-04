I sucked at trivia … until I downloaded this

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Sep 4, 2024

It’s trivia night at your favorite bar. The questions are flying, and you don’t know anything that isn’t related to pop culture. One about Tom Holland? Easy. One about Dean Koontz? Uh…who’s that? Exactly. He’s a famous author, but you already got that question wrong.

Reading more—fiction and nonfiction—might be your key to becoming the trivia master. If you don’t have time to sit and read cover to cover, a book summary app like Instaread helps you finish them in as little as 15 minutes. Grab lifetime access here for $79.99 (reg. $300)—you won’t find a better price anywhere else.

Boost your trivia game with bite-sized book smarts

Getting better at trivia means broadening your horizons. Instareads has more than 6,000 books in pretty much any subject you want—fiction, science, art, self-help, sports, health, and some originals. Try dabbing into a little from each area to cover all types of trivia questions.

Here are a few titles we were excited to see on Instareads:

  • The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
  • Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry
  • The Blind Side by Michael Lewis
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino 

The best part is that you don’t even have to read if you don’t want to. Turn on the audio book summaries and get the essence of your chosen book in minutes, not hours. Of course, you could read the summary, and Instareads also has flashcards if you want something even quicker.

Try reading or listening to at least one Instareads summary each day. By the next trivia night, you’ll already be familiar with dozens of new authors, books, and even some nonfiction concepts if you dabble into some of those.

It’s the new way to read. Get an Instareads lifetime subscription with our unbeatable price of $79.99 (reg. $300).

