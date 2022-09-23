We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

It is difficult to find someone these days who doesn’t enjoy playing video games. As time goes on, video games continue to improve in terms of playability and graphics, and they also appeal to a much wider audience than ever before.

While you may be always looking for ways to upgrade your gaming, one thing is for sure: the best way to really upgrade it is to invest in a premium product. Fortunately right now Xbox Live Gold is offering a 3-month subscription for a discounted price.

Xbox Live Gold provides its users with an opportunity to indulge in an exciting social entertainment network in the world of Xbox One and Xbox 360. With Gold you can expect to experience a growing library of free titles, from multiplayer shooters to family favorites. You will get 2-4 free games each month, as well as up to 50-75 percent discounts in the store on Xbox One. In addition, you will receive multiplayer invites while watching TV, and you will experience a cloud-hosted multiplayer that helps eliminate lag and cheating.

Xbox Gold offers an opportunity for a person who is serious about their gaming to upgrade their experience. Amongst customers, it’s highly regarded, with one verified purchaser saying, “If you like free games purchase this membership. You really need this for Xbox for a better gaming experience.” Another verified customer felt strongly that Gold is a requirement for the best gaming experience possible, stating, “Xbox Live Gold is a necessity for Xbox gamers. Microsoft thrives in the multiplayer space, and you are locking yourself out of a lot of fantastic content if you stick to single-player only.”

Right now you can purchase a 3-month subscription of Xbox Live Gold for $19.99. That’s a 20 percent markdown from its MSRP of $24.

Prices subject to change.