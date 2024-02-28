We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Innovative technology is taking over the electronics industry, seamlessly integrating into home networks and making life easier for all of us. Created with a minimalist approach, this 55″ app-controlled smart lamp will fit discreetly into any corner of your home and light it up with various colors—explicitly tailored to your liking.

The proper lighting is crucial for setting the mood in any space, transforming how comfortable and inviting it feels. Standing slightly taller than 4.5 feet, this premium LED corner lamp introduces unparalleled illumination to any area, home, or office. Forget about traditional switches—configuration is effortlessly managed via its app, remote control, or Bluetooth. The versatile controller transcends the smart lamp from being a light source to a vital component of the smart home network.

Its integrated LED bulbs with 68 lighting modes and 16 million+ colors in RGB color rendering last up to 50,000 hours, making the lamp cost-efficient and durable for years. Shuffle through effects and set the tone for your mood from anywhere. With customizable brightness, you can go from 1% to 100% in seconds. The lighting possibilities are endless.

Another exciting feature is its ability to sync with your music. Put on your favorite playlist and let the immersive light show begin! With a convenient timer, you can also schedule your lighting times for specific times of day or an important event. Boasting a high-quality metal finish that is easy to install, the lamp will fit in with any decor and space, allowing ultimate lighting in any room and for any occasion.

Snag this 55″ RGB LED App-Enabled Remote Floor Lamp for $59.99 (reg. $99) with no coupon needed at checkout.

StackSocial prices subject to change.