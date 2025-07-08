Your water bottle’s backup plan is here: LifeStraw filters are under $10 for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This heat wave has turned me into a hydration gremlin, clutching my water bottle like it’s a life source—which, to be fair, it is. But here’s the thing: your favorite trendy water bottle is only as good as what’s in it, and out on the trail, that last sip comes faster than you think. Enter the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, down to just $9.99 for Amazon Prime Day (running July 8-11). It’s the perfect insurance policy for when you’re far from the couch and a massive mug. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

This recorder-sized miracle protects against bacteria (including E.coli and Salmonella) and parasites (like Giardia and Cryptosporidium) and filters out debris. Using it is simple: pop off the caps, stick the bottom end into some (preferably moving) water or a container you’ve filled, and pull water through the straw a few times to get it going. Once the filter’s hydrated, sipping becomes smooth. When you’re done, blow the water out to backflush it.

The best part? It’s featherlight, doesn’t expire, and can filter up to 1,000 gallons. Toss it in your pack, bug-out bag, or glove compartment and forget about it—until that inevitable moment when your last sip has been sipped and that nearby stream starts looking mighty tasty.