Staying hydrated seems like an ongoing quest—at least judging by the popularity of gallon-sized jugs and those bottles marked with how many ounces to drink by specific times—and water filter pitchers can help keep it a healthy endeavor. Daily water goals can be made easy and affordable by opting for water filter pitchers instead of one-time-use bottled water. On a basic level, water filter pitchers improve the taste and smell of tap water. Some models also reduce contaminants like heavy metals, forever chemicals, or microplastics. Whether you’re sipping it yourself, filling a coffee maker, or preparing to cook, we’ve gone through dozens of options to find the best water filter pitchers for you.

How we chose the best water filter pitchers

Water from U.S. public water treatment plants is considered among the safest in the world, but exceptions like the lead in Flint, Michigan’s water supply can make people nervous. We focused on water filter pitchers that result in crisp, clean-tasting water. The fundamental technology in many of these filters is similar, though some reduce or remove other potential contaminants while others aim to retain good-for-you minerals. We also highlight when products meet or are certified for standards set by the NSF International/American National Standards Institute and the Water Quality Association, independent third-party auditors.

The best water filters: Reviews & Recommendations

Most water filter pitchers rely on the same design: an upper and lower reservoir with a filter between the two. Fill the upper section with tap water, then wait for gravity to pull it through the filter and into the lower area. But there are plenty of other choices to make, like figuring out how much water your household consumes and the space in your fridge. In addition to the cost of the pitcher, you’ll need to consider how much filters cost and how many gallons they can clean before replacement (because some of us are really obsessed with keeping our water bottles refilled).

Best overall: Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher

Dimensions: 10.4 x 5.7 x 10.2 inches

10.4 x 5.7 x 10.2 inches Weight: 1.5 pounds

1.5 pounds Capacity: 10 cups

10 cups Filter: Brita Elite filter (proprietary active filtering agents)

Brita Elite filter (proprietary active filtering agents) Filter lifespan: Replace after 120 gallons or about six months

Inexpensive

Flip top for easy refilling

Long-lasting filter

Electronic filter indicator

BPA-free container

Certified NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53, and 401

Slow filtering

The Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher is our best overall water filter pitcher due to its relatively large 10-cup capacity, affordability, and long-lasting filter. Known as the Tahoe, the pitcher’s flip top allows faster refilling than models that require taking off the whole top. It also sports an indicator light that shows when the filter is good, going, or needs to be replaced.

We recommend the upgraded Elite Filter, certified to reduce lead, mercury, Bisphenol-A, and some pesticides and forever chemicals. It catches more contaminants than the standard white filter and lasts six months—three times longer. However, some customers note that the filter can get clogged after a few months, shortening its lifespan. A year’s worth of filters cost around $35, assuming nothing needs to be replaced sooner.

Dimensions: 11.25x 5.8 x 5.8 inches

11.25x 5.8 x 5.8 inches Weight: 0.9 pounds

0.9 pounds Capacity: 7 cups

7 cups Filter: LifeStraw Home (2-part filter includes membrane filter and activated carbon/ion exchange filter)

LifeStraw Home (2-part filter includes membrane filter and activated carbon/ion exchange filter) Filter lifespan: Replace membrane filter after 264 gallons (about a year); carbon/ion exchange after 40 gallons (about two months)

Borosilicate glass w/ silicone boot

Removes 30 contaminants

Removes bacteria

Certified NSF/ANSI Standards 42 and 53

Meets dozens of other standards as tested by independently certified labs

Slow filtering

2-part filter requires two different schedules

More expensive filters than other brands

Many people know LifeStraw for its survival and camping water filters, but the company also designs good-looking, effective products for your home. For about $65, LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher offers multiple colors of a modern, rounded glass pitcher that may appeal to people trying to minimize plastic in their homes. The coordinated silicone boot is a nice touch to prevent scratches and dings and adds some grip.

The filter is a two-part system that tackles 30-some contaminants that many other pitchers don’t. It holds NSF/ANSI certifications for reducing chlorine, mercury, and lead. It also meets dozens of different standards as tested by certified labs for pesticides, herbicides, and some forever chemicals, and can clear up water clouded by sand, dirt, or other sediment. The company claims you can use the filter during boil water advisories, but I’m still boiling water if that happens in my neighborhood.

The upside of the two-part filter is the lengthy list of contaminants the LifeStraw Home can remove. The downside is each part requires replacement at different times. The membrane lasts about a year, while the smaller carbon and ion exchange filters must be replaced every two months (or about 40 gallons). A year’s worth can cost about $75, higher than most other pitchers on this list. Users also note that filtration is slow, so refilling the container before sticking it back in the fridge is best. (And by the way, that’s a polite practice for the rest of these pitchers.)

Dimensions: 10.4 x 4.2 x 4.2 inches

10.4 x 4.2 x 4.2 inches Weight: 0.8 pounds

0.8 pounds Capacity: 5 cups

5 cups Filter: Hydros Fast Fill filter (coconut shell carbon)

Hydros Fast Fill filter (coconut shell carbon) Filter lifespan: Replace after 40 gallons or about two months

Slim design

Fast filtering

BPA-free

Optional colorful filters

Meets NSF/ANSI Standards 42

No handle

No indicator for filter replacement

The Hydros 40oz Water Filter Slim Pitcher eschews the standard two-reservoir filtering system, instead opting for speed. This small but mighty pitcher uses a coconut shell carbon filter attached to remove 90% of chlorine and 99% of sediment. It doesn’t target other potential contaminants. This five-cup repository doesn’t have a handle but is easy to grip and fill and is our best slim pitcher pick.

A household with little kids who insist on pouring their own drinks may consider the lack of a handle a bad thing, but it makes it easy to slip into fridge doors without hogging all the space. The Hydro Slim Pitcher also features a colorful boot, and filters come in several colors like magenta, lime, blue, and red to add an extra pop of personality. A water infuser can also be attached to the filter to add a touch of flavor from fruit or herbs.

The Hydros filters need to be changed every two months, which will set you back about $30 for a year. They are interchangeable with Hydros’ other products too.

Best for fast filtering: Brita Large Stream Filter as You Pour

Dimensions: 10.8 ix 5.6 x 10 inches

10.8 ix 5.6 x 10 inches Weight: 1.4 pounds

1.4 pounds Capacity: 10 cups

10 cups Filter: Brita Stream filters (activated carbon in a BPA-free housing)

Brita Stream filters (activated carbon in a BPA-free housing) Filter lifespan: Replace after 40 gallons or about two months

Low upfront costs

Filters as you pour

Flip top for easy refilling

Electronic filter indicator

BPA-free container

Certified NSF/ANSI Standards 42 and 53

Taste/odor-focused filtering only

Frequent filter replacement

The Brita Large Stream Filter as You Pour is the pitcher for people who hate to wait. It’s all in the name: Water flows through a spout-mounted, activated carbon filter as you pour. Anyone who has tried to fill a gallon-size water bottle knows this is a multi-step process with a typical pitcher. It will take at least one refill of the pitcher and wait for it to go through the filter. It only takes a few minutes, but you know the saying: Watched water never filters. The Brita Stream eliminates the waiting part.

The tradeoff is that it’s not a heavy-duty filter for pollutants. It’s certified to remove chlorine taste and smell but retains fluoride, minerals, and electrolytes. It’s a spongy filter, unlike the familiar plastic-encased versions that fit other Brita products. Filters need to be replaced every 40 gallons, and with multipacks, a year’s supply would cost about $38.

Best pitcher without a single-use filter: Aarke Purifier

Dimensions: 12.6 inches tall by 8.54inches wide by 6.45 inches deep

12.6 inches tall by 8.54inches wide by 6.45 inches deep Weight: 2.5 pounds

2.5 pounds Capacity: 10 cups

10 cups Filter: Aarke filter granules

Aarke filter granules Filter lifespan: Replace after 32 gallons

No single-use filters

Glass carafe with rubber base

Stainless steel filter system

Food-grade silicone gaskets

Pricey

More frequent filter granule replacement than average filters

No advertised certifications

The Aarke Purifier is a splurge at $150, but it’s made of premium, hygienic materials such as glass and stainless steel and features a refillable filter. It’s probably the most sustainable choice on this list because it doesn’t rely on plastic filters that get tossed in the trash after use. Instead, the system relies on filter granules Aarke created with BWT, a water technology company.

The granules reduce chlorine, heavy metals, and limescale, which helps avoid spotting on cookware. Granules last about 32 gallons before they must be changed. The company offers two types of granules: Pure and Enriched, which adds magnesium and changes tap water into alkaline water. Each three-pack runs from $20 to $30.

Best with an app: LARQ Pitcher PureVis 1.9L/ 8-Cup

Dimensions: 9.84 x 9.45x 9.06 inches

9.84 x 9.45x 9.06 inches Weight: 2.25 pounds

2.25 pounds Capacity: 8 cups

8 cups Filter: LARQ filter (plant-based carbon) and UV light

LARQ filter (plant-based carbon) and UV light Filter lifespan: Replace after 60 gallons

Two-step filtration process

Self-cleaning with UV light

Comes with app to track water consumption and filter life

Meets NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53, and 401

App is iOS only

Pitcher must be charged

Expensive filters

The LARQ Pitcher PureVis offers something different: The water pitcher uses a two-step process to filter water and inhibit bacteria growth. First, water flows into a plant-based Nano Zero filter to remove chlorine, mercury, cadmium, and copper. Then, the pitcher’s “UV wand” emits light that fights bacteria and viruses in the water.

The LARQ must also be charged every two months with the included USB-A charger. The whole kit and caboodle also comes with an iOS-only app to help track when to change filters and how much water is consumed. The gadget-ified pitcher will run about $170 but may appeal to folks used to smart appliances and tracking all sorts of personal metrics (the reason the company also makes our favorite smart water bottle). LARQ offers two levels of filters, and even though they’ll last a bit longer than many on this list, a year’s supply will set you back between $100 for entry-level filters or about $150 for advanced versions.

Dimensions: 10.1x 5.3 x 15.3 inches

10.1x 5.3 x 15.3 inches Weight: 4.2 pounds

4.2 pounds Capacity: 30 cups

30 cups Filter: PUR PLUS faucet filters (activated charcoal)

PUR PLUS faucet filters (activated charcoal) Filter lifespan: Replace after 40 gallons or two months

Inexpensive

Filter change indicator

Slim design

Large capacity

Certified NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53, and 401

Frequent filter replacement

Households with a lot of people or anyone challenging themselves to drink a gallon of water a day may want the PUR PLUS 30-Cup Water Filter Dispenser. This high-capacity dispenser features a slim, deep design and a no-leak spigot for about $70. The PUR PLUS filter is certified to reduce 70 other contaminants, including lead, mercury, and some pesticides. It’s made of activated carbon from coconut shells. It features a mineral core to replace some natural minerals—like calcium and magnesium—for a fresh taste with no chlorine taste or odor. But they only last for about 40 gallons or two months. Stocking up for a year is usually around $50 when buying multipacks.

What to consider when buying the best water filter pitchers

How much water you should drink is a personal number, not the standard eight glasses we grew up hearing. Having clean-tasting water on hand will help hit whatever your hydration goal is. Water filter pitchers are often more affordable than stocking up on single-use bottled water and are more environmentally friendly. Here are a few things you’ll want to consider to find the right pitcher for you.

Materials

Plastic is the default for many pitchers and a key material of many filters. While finding an entirely plastic-free product is difficult, there are options. Some offer premium materials like glass, stainless steel, or food-grade silicone parts. Check the manufacturers’ guidance to see if you’ll be handwashing components or running them in the dishwasher. Water filter pitchers’ popularity has also led to more makers considering aesthetics, so it’s not hard to find an attractive option you’d happily leave on the counter.

Filters

Filters vary in cost, design, and what they reduce or remove. Most of the filters in this roundup are activated carbon, which can absorb chlorine and reduce asbestos, lead, mercury, and volatile organic compounds. Review performance data on manufacturer websites if you have specific concerns, like removing a particular chemical or heavy metal.

We’re not a lab, so we prefer products that are certified by NSF International or the Water Quality Association. However, we point out products that “meet” the standards verified by independent labs.

Here are some of the common standards in this roundup:

NSF/ANSI Standard 42 This is a common standard, which indicates a filter can remove chlorine taste and odor or chloramines.

NSF/ANSI Standard 53 Another common standard that indicates the reduction of some heavy metals like lead, arsenic, and mercury, as well as some pesticides and herbicides.

NSF/ANSI Standard 401 This indicates the filter removes or reduces up to 15 kinds of “emerging impurities,” such as bisphenol A (BPA), ibuprofen, DEET, microplastics, and some pesticides and herbicides.

Water consumption

Consider how much water your household drinks and how many gallons a filter can handle before it needs replacement. Filters must be changed for a pitcher to remain effective. Some handle as few as 40 gallons, so a parched or large household may need to change a filter far sooner than the estimated two months. Filters designed to last longer may be a better option. And don’t forget to do a little math to how much you’ll splash out for a year’s worth of replacements.

FAQs

Q: Who should use a water filter pitcher? Water filter pitchers are best for people looking to improve the taste of their tap water—something all the pitchers on this list will ably do. Some water filter pitchers remove additional contaminants and pollutants, some of which aren’t regulated yet, like forever chemicals. (And just FYI, the Environmental Protection Agency issued proposed rules for PFAs in March.)



If you’re curious about your water quality, you can check annual water quality reports on the EPA’s website, the Environmental Working Group’s database of what’s been measured in tap water, or get an at-home water quality test. Q: Do water filter pitchers remove bacteria? Water filter pitchers usually do not remove bacteria. Most water filter pitchers rely on types of carbon or ion exchange filters, which do not reduce microorganisms like bacteria. However, the LifeStraw Home and the LARQ can reduce or inhibit some bacteria using a membrane filter and UV light, respectively. If fighting bacteria is a priority, look for water purification options or entirely different filtration systems that use reverse osmosis. Q: How do I wash my water filter pitcher? Check your user guide to see which parts must be washed by hand and what can be tossed in a dishwasher. However, do wash your pitcher. Bacteria mold and general funk can collect in any kitchen container, and water filter pitchers are no exception.

Final thoughts on the best water filter pitchers

There’s no need to stay thirsty, my friends. We’ve identified the best water filter pitchers for your home, whether you’re prioritizing affordability, sustainability, or a great design. The Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher for Tap and Drinking Water with SmartLight Filter Change Indicator + 1 Elite Filter, our pick for the best overall, updates the classic Brita with a better-fitting top, ample handle, and a longer-lasting but cost-conscious filter. But whichever you pick, remember to change the filters regularly to get the most benefit and least contaminants.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.