Here’s your essential camping gift guide, featuring 13 great deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Being able to go out and enjoy camping in the great outdoors is an opportunity that should be capitalized on by anyone who can do it. Whether it’s the summer or the winter, there’s plenty of reason to experience nature. If you or someone you know loves camping, then you are in luck! To make the most of your camping time, here are 13 essential car camping gifts.

If you’re someone who hates having to lug around bulky equipment, the CLIQ Portable Camping Chair is a great option for you. Rated 4.5/5 stars, it folds into the compact size of a water bottle, and it only takes five seconds to unfold and use for seating. Usually selling for $99, you can get it for $89.99; that’s a 10 percent markdown from its MSRP.

For campers that like to take their cars out on the trip, CARSULE is designed with you in mind. Its expandable space allows for unlimited configuration to fit into cars with tailgates that swing up, and it also allows for a 2-meter standing height. Usually selling for $379, you can get CARSULE (4.5/5 stars) for a 20 percent markdown of $299.99.

To liven up the style of your camping experience with some nostalgia, get this scale replica of the Volkswagen Kombis which was built between 1950 and 1967. The accurate look is the result of a 100 percent iron frame and a 100 percent hand build from a master craftsman. Usually retailing for $107, you can get one discounted 22 percent for just $82.99.

To ensure your camping experience is fully equipped, Geneverse’s Solar Generator has you covered. The Backup battery power station provides 1,002 Wh that offers up to 7 days of power on a single charge, while the SolarPower One’s 200W power outlet will quickly charge anything battery powered. Usually priced at $1597, you can get yourself a 6 percent discount and enjoy both products for just $1499.

This Outdoor Collapsible Cooler and Camp Table Set has an 18″x18″ compartment to hold and chill drinks as well as a 34″ inch table with 4 convenient cup holders. It’s also compact and foldable which makes it easy to transport. Usually retailing for $89, you can get it for a 27 percent discount at just $64.99.

To get the most out of your car and your camping experience, the SUV Car Tent will be a major help. It’s extra roomy, coming in at 6.5 feet tall and wide, it has a 4 point attachment system, and a 210D silver-infused coating to dissipate heat from the sun and keep you cool. Normally retailing for $269, you can get your hands on one for just $199.99; that’s a 7 percent markdown off its MSRP.

To fully enjoy the experience and beautiful scenery of your camping excursion, look not further than the 4K Dual-Camera Pro GPS Drone. A mechanical 3-axis gimbal provides stable and accurate footage capturing, while GPS capability helps you know exactly where you are with ease. Right now you can get this drone for just $69.95.

Just because you’re in the great outdoors, that doesn’t mean your life needs to be messy. This portable and rechargeable vacuum is only 12 ounces, has a digital high-speed motor, and an extension attachment to get into the tightest of corners. Right now you can keep your space clean for just $44.99; that’s a 62 percent markdown from the vacuum’s MSRP of $119.

Sometimes camping can bring some extreme heat; fortunately, the Cool Blades 4.0 Wearable Fan has you covered. Equipped with 3 fan speeds and a flexible silicone nape for air flow directional adjustment, this fan will make sure you enjoy even the hottest of camping days. Usually priced at $119, it is on sale for a 72 percent markdown at just $32.99.

Just because you’re camping, that doesn’t mean you can’t bring everything you need. The Cool Stool Backpack has a large capacity for all of your gear, it’s fully insulated to keep your food and drinks at the right temperature, and it can also be converted into a chair for whenever you need a break. While it usually costs $118, you can get it on sale for just $37.99; that’s a 68 percent markdown.

Time spent in the great outdoors means no street lights, but that doesn’t mean you have to live in darkness. This 8-in-1 maglight is 30x brighter than your phone, and it offers 4 light modes and additional convenience features such as a bottle opener and built-in kickstand. Usually priced at $29, you can get one on sale for $19.99!

Take a chance to survey the terrain surrounding you during your camping trip with this quadcopter drone. Equipped with a 4k camera, one-key take-off and landing, and a three-sided obstacle avoidance system, this is a high-tech piece of gear that is easy to use. Right now you can get one for $85.99, that’s a 49% markdown from its MSRP of $169.

What is the point of being in the great outdoors if you can’t take a seat to enjoy it all? This camping chair has an orthopedic-recommended ergonomic design as well as a breathable polyester seat. Take a load off with this 2 pack of chairs for just $99.99; that’s a 23 percent markdown from its MSRP of $129.

Prices subject to change.