Headphones made for kids are a great way to keep them entertained with their favorite tunes and games without letting the rest of the world know they’re playing the “The Hairbrush Song” from VeggieTales … again. And iClever has you covered if you want kid’s headphones on the cheap, thanks to this Amazon deal.

iClever HS19 Kids Headphones with Microphone $14.99 (Was $18.99)

Whether you’re getting back-to-school shopping done early or want something that will keep delicate ears safe while Bluey re-runs play incessantly on a tablet for kids, these headphones from iClever are it—and they’re 21% off, down from $18.99 to $14.99. A volume limiter switch stops the headphone from reaching more than 85 decibels (dB) in daily life, or 94 dB when in noisier environments. A 3.5mm audio jack means it plugs easily into a laptop, handheld gaming console, or into a headphone jack adapter for iPads. Plus, 40mm drivers mean you’re not raising any old music listener but a full-on audiophile who counts KEF speakers in their sleep.

If you have two young kids, don’t fret: pairs of headphones are also on sale for 27% off. Check out our other picks for kid headphones, especially if you’re looking for more wireless options.

Don’t sleep on this sale—your wallet and your sanity on a six-hour vacation drive (anyone over 7 can only handle so much Cocomelon) will thank you.

