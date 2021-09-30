Saunas can provide many health benefits, including detoxification, improved circulation, stress and pain relief, weight loss, and more and general relaxation depending on the person. But it’s not always convenient to get to the spa or gym for a sauna session. Not to mention, those visits can get expensive. But fortunately, you can get all of the benefits of the sauna without ever having to leave your house, thanks to portable or home saunas, which have been growing in popularity in recent years.

Home saunas tend to use one of two different methods to achieve sweat-inducing temperatures. First, there is traditional steam, which heats the air around you to bring up your body heat. With portable saunas, this steam is typically generated by an external steamer pot which feeds into a sauna tent. The second employs infrared technology that uses electromagnetic radiation to warm your body directly rather than heating the air. This type of heat penetrates deeper into the body and is believed to impact and heal deep tissue.

Whichever you decide on, it’s essential to know what you’re buying—which is why we’ve gone ahead and done the research to compile a list of the best home saunas on the market today.

How we pick the best home saunas

We chose two high-end infrared models for those who have the space to commit to a full sauna setup and three budget-friendly steamer pot options with collapsible storage that practically anyone can use in their homes. Not everyone can spring for the luxury models.

We surveyed dozens of models with dense online research to find picks that would strike the right balance of features, simplicity, and price. We considered outside opinions as well as known and often-reported issues.

The entries on this list have been well-received by users at virtually every level.

Things to consider before buying a home sauna

When deciding whether a home sauna is the right fit for you, there are several considerations to factor in.

Size

First, you must ask yourself if you have the space in your home to use and store this type of product. If you live in a small house or apartment, a collapsible portage sauna tent that works with a steamer pot is almost certainly your best bet. Full-sized models can take up as much space as small rooms, while collapsible models can easily fit in a closet or under a bed when they’re not in use.

Materials

If you’re fortunate to have extra space in a basement, garage, or master bath and are serious about sweating, you may want to consider a full-sized unit constructed out of natural reforested Canadian hemlock wood. The tents typically employ insulated fabric to keep in heat and prevent liquid from soaking through.

Heating method

If space and expense are not an issue, the type of heating method is another component that can weigh into your home sauna buying decision. Both traditional steam and low EMF far infrared both have their pros and cons. An infrared sauna will give you more of a cleansing effect when it comes to the material you’re sweating out. However, because these units do heat the body with radiation, it’s important to check the EMF levels the saunas are emitting.

In addition to ensuring that the body doesn’t take on too much radiation, this type of sauna may not be suitable for people with certain types of heart conditions or hypotension. That said, it’s a good rule of thumb to check with your doctor before starting any kind of new health regimen.

The Best Home Saunas: Reviews & Recommendations

Best portable sauna: OppsDecor Portable Steam Sauna Spa

Triple-Layer Waterproof Sets up in just one minute and breaks down effortlessly for easy storage. OppsDecor Check Price

Why it made the cut: Enjoy a complete spa experience in under 10 total minutes of assembly and setup time with this convenient, portable sauna tent and steamer pot.

Specs:

Dimensions: 31.5 x 31.5 x 40.6 inches

Weight: 14.62 pounds

Materials: Waterproof Cloth, plastic

Pros: Cons: Easy to assemble Seat is small and flimsy Remote control operation Tent may be too small for larger people Nine levels of temperature control

You’ll be sweating in no time with our pick for the best infrared sauna, the OppsDecor Portable Steam Sauna Spa. It sets up in just one minute and takes only five minutes to heat to temperatures up to 149 degrees. That’s hotter than most people will need. In either case, the triple-layer waterproof tent is insulated to prevent heat loss, and it quickly breaks down just as easily as it assembles for convenient storage.

The portable sauna is also easy to operate with a handheld remote control that allows you to choose from nine different temperature controls and six automatic timer options, so you can truly focus on relaxation and detoxification. The two-liter capacity steam pot can handle a few drops of oil to add a scent to the cloud.

The built-in chair isn’t super burly, so it’s likely not the best option if that’s a concern. You’ll also want to check the manufacturer’s specifications to make sure that you’ll fit if you’re tall.

Best infrared sauna: BOTARO Maxxus Saunas Seattle Infrared Sauna

Energy Efficiency Double-paneled reforested Canadian hemlock wood provides optimal heat retention. BOTARO Check Price

Why it made the cut: This low EMF infrared carbon option operates more efficiently than ceramic heaters and maintains safer temperatures than traditional rock and water steam.

Specs:

Dimensions: 41.3 x 47.2 x 74.8 inches

Weight: 230 pounds

Materials: 100% Canadian Reforested hemlock Wood

Pros: Cons: Double-paneled Canadian Hemlock wood Not quite big enough for two people Six total heating panels Requires dedicated space MP3 connection and built-in speakers

The BOTARO Maxxus Saunas Seattle Infrared Sauna is the best infrared sauna and the closest thing you’ll get to a spa experience in your own house. This sauna pairs double-paneled, reforested Canadian hemlock wood with low EMF infrared carbon materials for maximum energy efficiency. Unlike ceramic heaters, you’ll never have to replace the six heating panels—of which there are two located on the rear wall, one on each side wall, one under the bench, and one on the floor.

It also operates at a maximum temperature of 140 degrees, which is safer than the 200-degree temps traditional rock and water saunas can create,. Though it does take some space to set up, the sauna plugs into any dedicated 15 amp 110-volt outlet, and no special wiring is required. It can also be installed just about anywhere, including on carpeted floors, basements, master baths, or the garage.

Though the sauna is marketed as accommodating two people, you may find that it’s a better fit for just one. But that’s a small concession when considering the added bells and whistles, such as an MP3 aux connection, built-in speakers, and an interior reading lamp.

Best sauna tent: Durasage Oversized Portable Steam Sauna

Hands-Free Relaxation Dual pockets and doubled zippered openings help keep your hands free. Durasage Check Price

Why it made the cut: With a ceramic steam generator and chair, this sauna kit includes everything you need to set up and enjoy a complete spa experience at home.

Specs:

Dimensions: 33 x 31.5 x 41 inches

Weight: 15.72 pounds

Materials: Polyester, PVC

Pros: Cons: Dual pockets and zippered openings Can take a while to heat up Extra space than most portable saunas Steam generator hose could be longer Produces steam up to 212 degrees

Read a book, flip through a magazine, or scroll on your phone during a sweat session with the Durasage Oversized Portable Steam Sauna, thanks to dual pockets and two zippered openings that allow you to keep both hands free for other things. Unlike competitor products, this sauna tent is slightly larger to provide a roomier fit.You can even put a towel over the top hole and sit on the floor for a completely immersive sauna experience.

The powerful 1.8-liter steam generator uses a plastic reservoir and ceramic heating element to vaporize water up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, creating an internal temperature ranging from 110 to 115 degrees. It takes about 15 minutes to start producing steam from the time the unit is plugged in and turned on; however, customers report that it works great once you allow the sauna to heat up entirely. The steam generator hose could be slightly longer, so it could sit on the side instead of behind the sauna, but it’s not a deal breaker.

Best indoor sauna: SereneLife Full Size Portable Steam Sauna

Fully Immerse Yourself All you need is a few feet of square footage and a nearby outlet to use this portable sauna. SereneLife Check Price

Why it made the cut: You’ll love this large capacity, full-size sauna with a collapsable design that can be easily folded into a closet for storage when not in use.

Specs:

Dimensions: 35.4 x 35.4 x 70.9 inches

Weight: 27.8 pounds

Materials: Cloth, plastic

Pros: Cons: Easy access, full-sized design Not tall enough to fully stand up Fully collapsable for easy storage No internal zipper Energy efficient

Unlike portable saunas that require the user to sit on a chair with a hole to poke their head out, the SereneLife Full Size Portable Steam Sauna is large enough that you can fit your entire body inside with an easy-access “sit-in” design. Yet, it still includes a small window and convenient hand access zippers, so you can use your phone or read a book or magazine while getting your sweat on. When you’re finished, the unit is collapsible and can be easily stored in a closet.

With a 1600 watt high-power heating element and four-liter capacity steamer, this sauna is also energy efficient while having the ability to reach the maximum temperature of 122 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Additionally, the included wired remote control makes it simple to set the timer and heat settings from inside or outside the unit.

Despite its full size, some users may find it challenging to stand up and get out of, particularly since you cannot open the zipper from the inside. It’s also worth noting that there is no on/off switch, so you have to plug and unplug the back of the sauna to turn it on.

Best 2-person sauna: Dynamic Andora Low EMF Far Infrared Sauna

Double Up Catch some steam as a team. Dynamic Check Price

Why it made the cut: A variety of unique features and easy assembly sets this premium, natural, reforested Canadian hemlock wood home sauna apart from the pack.

Specs:

Dimensions: 47 x 43.1 x 74.4 inches

Weight: 319 pounds

Materials: Natural reforested Canadian hemlock wood

Pros: Cons: Control panel with LED display Pricier than comparable models Tempered glass door and side windows Small gap at the bottom of the glass door Fully assembles within one hour

Despite its extra-large size, this large, 2-person sauna assembles in just one hour, which is faster than an Ikea coffee table. .

But it’s the special touches that really take this home sauna above and beyond, such as a wide, clear tempered glass door with side windows, built-in MP3 aux connection with speakers, and a soft touch control panel with an LED display that sets temperature and time. It also features 10 different ambient light settings, a towel rack, a magazine rack, and a water holder.

Yes, the price tag is a bit steeper than similar models—but its features and build quality go a long way in justifying its price. It can reach a maximum temperature of a wonderfully uncomfortable 140 degrees.

FAQs

Q: Are home saunas expensive to run? The cost of running a home sauna varies depending on the type of sauna you choose. For example, traditional saunas that use steam typically take at least 10 minutes to an hour to fully heat up, and the total wattage can generally be calculated using cost per kilowatt. On the other hand, infrared saunas are usually more cost-effective since they do not require time to warm up, and the heating elements use less power, even if these saunas are initially more expensive. Q: Do saunas have any adverse effects? Though there are many health benefits to using home saunas, there are also potential side effects and risks to consider. These effects can range from mild to moderate heat discomfort and light-headedness to hypotension, transient leg pain, and airway irritation. These potential risks are why it’s important to check with your doctor before using if you think you may be at risk for any of these conditions.

Final thought on finding the best home saunas

It should come as no surprise that our pick for the overall best home sauna is the BOTARO Maxxus Saunas Seattle Infrared Sauna, which is the closest thing to a genuine spa experience without having to leave your house. Yet, it doesn’t come with quite as high of a price tag as the Dynamic two-person home sauna.

That said, we understand that not everyone has the space or the budget for a complete home sauna setup, which is why our second pick is the Durasage Oversized Portable Steam Sauna. Not only does it achieve the primary goal—which is to make you sweat—but when not in use, it conveniently folds up for easy storage.

