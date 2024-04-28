We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Although we never expect our car battery to fail, emergencies can happen unexpectedly. The innovative TYPE S 12V 6.0L Jump Starter & Power Bank with Jump Guide transforms drivers’ management of roadside emergencies. Plus, it’s currently available with a $50 discount.

The TYPE S portable jump box is designed to breathe life into 6.0-liter gasoline and diesel engines, ensuring you’re prepared for any car emergency. Built-in smart cables ensure easy setup and enhance safety with spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection. This feature means even the most novice users can operate it without fear of mishaps. With a convenient integrated LCD screen, you’ll be able to see step-by-step instructions to get you quickly back on track.

Moreover, this device is far from just a jump starter. The TYPE S doubles as a portable power bank and lighting device. With an 8,000mAh capacity and Qi wireless charging, it effortlessly recharges smartphones, tablets, and other USB-C-compatible devices. This feature is particularly invaluable during long trips or emergencies when keeping communication devices powered can be critical. Its intuitive LCD screen provides real-time information about charging statuses while also providing lighting (with red emergency hazards, strobe, and even Morse Code light patterns) for nighttime emergencies.

The compact design of the TYPE S, with dimensions of just 1.34″H x 6.14″L, makes it easy to store in your glove compartment, trunk, or travel luggage, allowing you to carry it everywhere. With this device, you won’t need another vehicle to jump-start your car if you are stranded.

Enhance on-road security with the TYPE S 12V 6.0L Battery Jump Starter with a built-in cable, LCD Display, and 8,000mAh Qi Power Bank (Black/USB-C) for $69.99 (reg. $119) with no coupon code required.

