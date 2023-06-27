Supercharge your PC with Microsoft Office 2021 and Windows 11 Pro, now just $59.99

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Upgrade your Windows PC with the latest version of Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro, now just $59.99 for a limited time.

Business News Daily reports that desktop computers can last up to eight years, and laptops may last up to five years. That means that your trusty old PC is still likely kicking. But, if it’s a few years old, you may want to consider upgrading your operating system and your version of Microsoft Office to get enhanced performance.

For a limited time, you can get Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office 2021 for your PC for only $59.99, usually $418.99. Plus, your Windows 11 Pro activation key can be used on up to three devices.

Eight Microsoft Office apps for life, no recurring fees

You are likely already familiar with Microsoft Office, but maybe you don’t have the apps on your personal computer, or you need to upgrade from an older version. Microsoft Office 2021 is the latest version of the hot software with new features like co-authoring files, inking tools, translation and AI-powered editing modes, and more.

Upon purchase, you’ll get a download link and software license key to install Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access to your PC. Since this is not Microsoft 365, you just have to pay once and get access to all of these apps for life (on one select device). The only catch to this deal is that you must have Windows 10 or 11 in order to download it.

Windows 11 Pro

That’s why we created this bundle! Download Windows 11 Pro before installing Microsoft Office and enjoy an enhanced user design experience and a wide range of new security features. Here’s just some of what’s included in Windows 11 Pro:

Security and data protection: Windows Information Protection separates personal and work data. BitLocker Encryption encrypts data on your hard drive, making it unreadable without the correct key.

Remote desktop access from anywhere.

Virtualization technology for running multiple operating systems on one computer

Give your PC an internal makeover with this Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows and Windows 11 Pro bundle for only $59.99 (reg. $418.99), no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.