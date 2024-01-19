Save $100 and get the DJI Osmo Action 4 camera for its cheapest price ever at Amazon
One of the best action cameras you can buy right now is just $299 down from $399.
When it comes to action cameras, GoPro is the famous thousand-pound gorilla beloved by all patrons at the zoo. DJI’s Osmo Action 4 is like the precocious and just-as-cute chimpanzee a few enclosures down: It offers a ton of really excellent and advanced features in a similar form factor.
Right now, the Osmo Action 4 is down to $299 from its regular price of $399. Savings like that are important when you’re buying a camera you may one day accidentally drop off a cliff. This is one of our choices for the best action camera, so go check out that list if you’re curious as to why.
At just 5.1 ounces and small enough to fit in a pocket, the DJI Osmo Action 4 fits a truly impressive amount of imaging tech into a tough little body. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is larger than what you’ll find in some other action cameras or your smartphone, which makes for better light capture and depth-of-field effects. It shoots 4K video at 120fps and offers high-end cinematic video formats.
This is an action camera, so it’s fully waterproof down to 59 feet. Plus, it’s freeze-proof, crush-resistant, and reinforced to withstand drops. It has a touchscreen on both the front and back, as well as a super-advanced image stabilization system inside, which comes in handy for everyone from extreme athletes and aspiring vloggers to primate portrait photographers.