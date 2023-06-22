We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

According to Business News Daily, experts suggest that the average laptop lasts three to five years. If yours is within or past this range, you might have your eyes on a new laptop. But you might not have to upgrade your device to see quicker performance.

Consider upgrading your operating system instead. For a limited time, you can grab Windows 11 Pro for up to three devices for only $29.99 (reg. $199).

Before purchasing, make sure that your computer is compatible with Windows 11 Pro (check out the requirements here). Once you’re set, you’ll get one activation key that can be used to install Windows 11 Pro on three different devices.

While you may be able to get Windows 11 Home for free on your computer, Windows 11 Pro packs in additional security and performance features. It was designed for use in the business world, so it’s excellent for those who work from home or use their laptop for any professional-type purpose. Here are just some new features you may find:

Windows Information Protection: separate personal and work data and only allow authorized apps to access certain information.

Microsoft Information Protection: secures your personal information from potential data leaks.

BitLocker Encryption: encrypts data on your hard drive, making it unreadable without the correct key.

Windows Hello for Business: management tools for remote deployment and multi-factor authentication.

Depending on your exact needs, you may also find use in Group Policy Management features that allow you to change settings for different devices, users, and groups. You could also run multiple other operating systems with virtualization technology.

Windows 11 Pro has been completely reworked for a more aesthetically pleasing experience. Enjoy rounded app corners, a centered bottom taskbar, and a cleaner settings interface.

There are also tons of new productivity-focused features, like creating snap windows for custom layouts, improved voice typing, and a more powerful search experience. Get more done and have your computer extra protected with Windows 11 Pro.

Grab a Windows 11 Pro activation key, good for use on three devices, for only $29.99 (reg. $199), no coupon needed.

