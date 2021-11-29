Whether you’re camping, at a coffee shop, on the side of the road, you want to make sure you can power up your devices. Fortunately, you can save big this Cyber Monday on a host of generators and chargers that will keep you connected when you’re on an adventure or during an emergency. Here are some great ways to get prepared at an excellent price.

Why it made the cut: This powerful portable generator can be charged with an outlet, car charger, and solar power, and it’s lightweight enough to take camping.

Specs:

Dimensions: 9.1 inches L x 5.2 inches W x 7.8 inches H

Weight: 7.1 pounds

Voltage: 110

Wattage: 300

Pros:

Multiple modes of charging

Lightweight

Ideal for camping

Great price

Cons:

Not powerful enough to charge major appliances for long periods

Go off the grid with the Jackery Explorer 300. This portable power station can charge up to six devices, including laptops, drones, and cameras. The 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack works with a car outlet or an AC adapter and USB-C port simultaneously that can charge the device to 80 percent within two hours. You can also use solar power, with the using company’s solar panel, Jackery SolarSaga 100.

At just 7.1 pounds, this power station is easy to transport on any camping and other off-road trips. And it can do double duty in your home to power devices and appliances when the power goes out during a storm or an emergency.

