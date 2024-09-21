I was a diehard PC user … until this MacBook seduced me

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

PC users: hear me out. Mac users: don’t get all smug on me. I’ve been a PC user since the womb, but I’ve always wanted a MacBook because it would sync with my iPhone and iPad. And, let’s be real, they’re pretty. But those prices kept me a closeted Mac lover … until a couple of weeks ago.

This MacBook deal came dancing in front of my face like a temptress: 59% off a 13.3” MacBook Pro from 2018. Sure, it wasn’t the newest model, but I didn’t need all those so-called fancy features from Apple. At $399.99 (vs. $999), this refurbished MacBook Pro was actually in my price range.

I’m a fully converted Mac user now, sorry PC guys and gals

What’s so great about Mac? Well, I won’t lie: the adjustment from Windows to macOS made me feel like a total idiot, even though I consider myself good with technology. But it’s really similar to iOS, just in computer form. The full syncing with my iPhone is so lovely—they even share clipboards. My PC could never.

Also, this MacBook Pro has the Touch Bar, which has now been discontinued. It’s an extra touchscreen near the keyboard with handy tools that change with each app I open, and it has Touch ID for logging in with my fingerprint.

I’m not sure if my PC was just as old as a dinosaur, but this MacBook is also a million times faster and lighter, and its battery is much longer. Here are the specs:

Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM

512GB SSD

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Weighs three pounds

Updates to current and upcoming macOS

A used computer, though?

Yup. I read somewhere it’s good for the environment, and it’s been fantastic for my wallet already. Besides, this MacBook was rated as “grade A,” near-mint condition, and it arrived in precisely that. I also had a 30-day parts and labor warranty in case anything was wrong.

If you need a reliable laptop that doesn’t break the bank (and one that looks pretty while doing it), consider this refurbished MacBook Pro 13.3” at $399.99 (reg. $999). Inventory is limited.

StackSocial prices subject to change.