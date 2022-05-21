Video killed the radio star. And podcasts? Well, they pretty much annihilated the airwaves. Podcasts have pretty much cannibalized music streaming since they’ve become more easily accessible, as more and more people tune into their niche programs to listen to their favorite hosts discuss their interests and hobbies.

Research shows that podcast hours reached an all-time high last year, with the average user listening to less music and more pod episodes. But where does that leave those who still enjoy good ‘ol radio? If you’re the type to consume all audio types and want your content consolidated in one place instead of hopping from one app to another, TuneIn is your new best friend. And for a limited time, you can grab a premium plan for over 60 percent off.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store and Google Play Store, TuneIn empowers you to hear exactly what you want, whenever you want it. It converges live sports, up-to-the-minute news, curated music, millions of podcasts, and over 120,000 streaming radio stations in a single, intuitive platform to deliver the world’s best listening experience.

With a premium subscription, you can enjoy live 24/7 commercial-free news from premium sources like CNN and MSNBC, along with unrivaled live sports and sports talk from local, national, and global sports talk stations like ESPN Radio and talkSPORT. You also get live play-by-play of MLB, NHL, and college games, anywhere you go.

Whatever your interests are, you can find the podcast of it on the platform. From trending chart-toppers to niche favorites, you’ll likely find the podcast that’s aligned with your passion. Over 100,000 AM/FM and internet radio stations are available, too, including broadcasts from other countries. Of course, music for every mood can be streamed on the platform, thanks to exclusive music channels, including Today’s Hits, Classic Rock Hits, and Country Roads.

You can access TuneIn on both your mobile and desktop, as well as your smart devices like Apple Watch, Tesla, CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Sonos, Bose, Roku, Chromecast, and more.

A premium TuneIn plan normally goes for $119, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $39.99.

Prices subject to change.