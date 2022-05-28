Think back to the first time you’ve tinkered with a computer. If you’re just like everyone else, you probably also racked your brains figuring out how Minesweeper worked and created documents and decks for fun using MS Word and PowerPoint. And while you no longer play with Minesweeper now (if you still do, good for you), it’s likely that you still use Microsoft Office apps whether for work or play. But the thing about Office is it doesn’t come in cheap. If you’re hoping to install it on your computer, you have to prepare to shell out hundreds on a license.

Rated five out of five stars by verified purchasers, The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home and Business 2021 is your solution. Not only does this bundle net you lifetime access to your favorite Office programs, but it also offers training on how to make the most out of the apps in the suite. For a limited time, you can grab the bundle on sale for over 90 percent off.

Great for families and small businesses who want classic Office apps and email on their computers, this bundle offers a one-time purchase on one computer for use at home or work, whether you’re using a Mac device or a Windows computer. You’ll receive unfettered access to the most popular programs, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. You get full versions of each app, along with updates to download the latest features. Free customer service for life is provided too, in case you run into trouble with any of the apps.

On top of the lifetime license, users can also take advantage of the training included and use the programs to their fullest potential. With expert-led training from e-learning platforms like Maven Analytics (4.6/5 star instructor rating), you’ll learn more about the advanced functions of each software, including analyzing data with Excel, building animated presentations with PowerPoint, performing advanced customization with Word, and so much more.

The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office usually goes for $1549, but you can get it on sale for just $69.99 as a part of a special Memorial Day price drop. Click here for Mac and here for Windows.



Prices subject to change.