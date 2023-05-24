Listen to this—get 50% off a Definitive Technology speaker on Amazon before Memorial Day
Make movie night feel like you're in a theater with this mega-deal on this Definitive Technology tower speaker on Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Definitive Technology just recently released its Dymension Tower Speaker. With new releases mean you can get older tech that still holds up for a crazy good deal, like this Definitive Technology BP9020 High Power Bipolar Tower Speaker with Integrated 8″ Subwoofer—it’s on sale for $299.99, down from $649. That’s 54% off!
Definitive Technology BP9020 High Power Bipolar Tower Speaker with Integrated 8″ Subwoofer $299.99 (Was $649)
Definitive Technology
Upgrade to an expressive stereo system with the Definitive Technology BP9020 High-Power Bipolar Tower Speaker, which gives you detailed, room-filling sound. A Forward-Focused Bipolar Array—featuring a front 1″ tweeter and (2) 3.5″ mid-drivers paired with rear-facing 3.5″ mid-driver—gives you a precise center image along with bodied, expansive sound, and an integrated 8″ powered subwoofer gives you better low-end extension without having to add a separate cube into your set-up. You can also get specific with your bass-iness with intelligent bass control, which lets you modulate deep bass levels up and down without wrecking mid-range tonal balance. And Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support lets you get multi-dimensional with your sound when you expand to a compatible AV receiver and additional channels, including the optional A90 height speaker. All of this tech is packed into an inert, resonance-free cabinet so your floors don’t bungle the tech magic happening inside. Pick up a pair today, hit play, and slay!
If you have more room in the budget, the MartinLogan Motion 60XTi Floorstanding Speaker in Red Walnut is also going for a crazy price. It’s currently on sale for $999.99, down from $1,874.98—that’s 47% of savings on a third-gen speaker that still gives immersive, clear sound.
Once you go hi-fi, it’s hard to go back—and you won’t be able to experience audiophile-level quality this cheap if you don’t snag this deal.
Here are other speaker and home audio deals that speak to us:
- Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker $249 (Was $299)
- Definitive Technology AW 5500 All Weather Speaker $199 (Was $249)
- Edifier MR4 Powered Studio Monitor Speakers $99.99 (Was $129.99)
- JBL Bar 500: 5.1-Channel Soundbar $499.95 (Was $599.95)
- JBL Bar 1000: 7.1.4-Channel Soundbar $999.95 (Was $1,199.95)
- Mackie CR-X Series, Premium Desktop PC Soundbar with Bluetooth $143.99 (Was $259.99)
- Mackie CR-X Series, Powered Floor-Standing Subwoofer (CR6S-X) $143.99 (Was $179.99)
- Yamaha Audio SR-B20A Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers and Bluetooth $149.95 (Was $199.95)
- Klipsch Reference Next-Generation R-50C Horn-Loaded Center Channel Speakers $263 (Was $379)