Upgrade your charging setup with savings on a two-pack of MFI Certified Rainbow Lightning Cables for USB-A or USB-C.

Considering the number of devices we’ve come to depend on daily, it’s a rarity to make it from morning through the night without needing a charge. Instead of settling for an inefficient portable power setup, upgrade to a stylish and powerful charger at a surprisingly low price.

These MFi-Certified Rainbow Lightning Cables are available for either USB-A or USB-C. That's a pair of charging cables that pop with bright colors.

Whether you require USB-C connectivity or a USB-A hookup, these lightning cables deliver fast charging with a durable design. Braided and featuring a two-shade nylon, they endure typical wear and tear while maintaining performance.

These cables boast a 3A charging speed, so you can keep your day moving. Meanwhile, a data transmission speed of 480mbps allows for the easy sharing of multimedia and files. You’ll be able to sync data and get back to 100-percent battery quickly, even with an Apple device, on each of these discounted cables.

And there’s nothing standard about the appearance of these lightning cables. Adults and kids alike will love the vibrant rainbow look, and a length of 78 inches gives users a lot of versatility depending on their location.

Getting two cables at one low price also gives you some options. For example, you could give one away as a gift or use one at a favorite stationary workspace, such as an office desk, and keep the other in your travel bag.

A USB-C is a newer and smaller USB connector found on cables for modern devices such as smartphones and laptops. A USB-A is the standard rectangular USB connector used in older devices to connect peripherals like keyboards and external hard drives.

MFI Certified Rainbow Lightning Cables are available for USB-A or USB-C.

