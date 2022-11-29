We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Thanksgiving is delicious, but the temptation to overindulge is real. And, once the third round of leftovers is done, some folks might feel the need to overcompensate by hitting the gym double-hard. Well, putting your body under constant pressure is a mistake many people make when taking exercise seriously. Whether you’re a runner, boxer, dancer, cyclist, or weightlifter, it’s important to prepare your muscles before exercise, let your body rest, and address soreness afterward. A massage gun may seem superfluous, but it’s actually an invaluable tool for loosening fascia, increasing range of motion and flexibility, and decreasing soreness and stiffness, and something you should always keep in your gym bag or at home—or get two at these prices.

Cyber Monday may be over, but you can save $100 today on Hyperice’s Hypervolt 2 Pro, a handheld massage gun with five tips to massage different muscles properly. The massager has three intensity settings and can guide you through recovery regimens developed by professional athletes if you sync it to your phone over Bluetooth and use Hyperice’s app. The company even includes four adapters, which allow you to take the Hypervolt 2 Pro to different countries if you work out at hotel gyms. If you plan to get into better shape in 2023, this is one post-Cyber Monday deal you’re not going to want to miss.

More percussion massager & workout recovery deals