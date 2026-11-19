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UGREEN’s Black Friday sale on Amazon covers wireless chargers, desktop charging gear, and home network storage, and the 19 deals below start at $25.99. UGREEN says these prices run through November 30. The magnetic chargers and power banks use the Qi2 25W wireless standard, and the storage boxes range from a two-bay starter unit to an eight-bay model.

Top UGREEN Black Friday deals on Amazon

UGREEN MagFlow 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W: $28.49 (was $59.99)

A fold-flat Qi2 charger for a phone and earbuds UGREEN See It

A hotel nightstand usually has room for one charger. The UGREEN MagFlow 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger folds flat for a bag pocket, then opens into a magnetic phone stand with a second pad for wireless earbuds. It’s $28.49 in black (was $59.99), and UGREEN lists the white version at $29.99. The charger supports Qi2 25W, and UGREEN says its own testing took an iPhone 17 Pro Max to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The company also says 17 magnets hold the phone in place, so it should stay put when you tap the screen to silence an alarm.

UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W Charger: $56.99 (was $89.99)

Five ports and 160W for a crowded desk UGREEN See It

Five ports share 160W of total output on the UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W Charger, which UGREEN pitches as a single replacement for the pile of adapters behind a desk. It’s a GaN charger, the technology that lets high-wattage bricks shrink, and it has a built-in display. The price drops to $56.99 (was $89.99). That much shared output puts a laptop, a tablet, and a phone on one outlet.

UGREEN MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W: $94.98 (was $149.99)

A liquid-cooled 10,000mAh magnetic power bank UGREEN See It

Wireless charging makes heat, and a hot phone charges slower. UGREEN’s fix in the MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank is a micro-pump that circulates liquid coolant while the 10,000mAh battery charges a phone at up to 25W over Qi2. The gray model is $94.98 (was $149.99). UGREEN says its testing took an iPhone 17 Pro Max to 50 percent in 40 minutes, and that the pack peaked below 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit in a 77-degree room. A built-in 45W USB-C cable covers wired charging for anything that doesn’t snap on magnetically.

UGREEN NASync DH2300: $199.99 (was $269.99)

Two-bay home storage for photo backups UGREEN See It

Photo libraries grow every year, and so do the monthly bills for storing them. A home NAS trades that subscription for a box on your own network, and the UGREEN NASync DH2300 is the least expensive one in UGREEN’s sale at $199.99 (was $269.99). UGREEN lists two drive bays that support up to 64TB, 4GB of memory, and a 1GbE network port. The company also lists backups across phones and computers, AI photo organization, and RAID options for keeping a second copy of every file. If a subscription still sounds simpler, we have a guide to the best cloud storage for photos.

UGREEN MagFlow wireless charger deals from $33.23

UGREEN charger and dock deals from $25.99

UGREEN NAS deals from $349.99