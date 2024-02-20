We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A solid performance threshold is essential for everyday computer usage, especially if your profession or hobbies require much screen time. The Apple MacBook Pro 15.4″ (Grade B Refurbished) is a great contender for taking on tasks of all sorts. Apple’s reputation for quality speaks for itself, and the 2015 Pro is no exception.

Whether they’re working from home or at an office, this laptop covers all the bases. With a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor at the heart of this MacBook Pro, users can easily power through tasks with enhanced performance. Paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the device is ideal for multitasking challenges, making it a beacon of productivity for professionals and creatives alike. Intel Iris Pro Graphics helps you handle your to-do list smoothly and even enables you to tackle graphic design and video editing tasks.

When it comes to visuals, its stunning 15.4-inch widescreen Retina display provides the ultimate clarity for all your image and video screening needs. Crisp visuals and vibrant colors bring your movies, games, and work projects to life in stunning detail. At the same time, its polished outer surface, crafted from a single block of aluminum, presents a timeless, durable, and sleek construction.

This MacBook Pro offers versatile connectivity options and up to nine hours of battery life per charge. Its generous array of ports, including Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, HDMI, and an SDXC card slot, provides a plug-and-play haven for all your peripherals. It’s a device that refuses to let the present obsession with minimalism compromise functionality.

This specific MacBook Pro comes as a Grade B refurbished unit, indicating the presence of minor scratches or scuffs on its surface. Despite these cosmetic imperfections, the internal core of this MacBook Pro has undergone meticulous inspection, repair, and restoration to a condition that mirrors new, all carried out by certified Apple technicians.

Save today and grab the Apple MacBook Pro (2015) 15.4″ i7 2.2GHz 16GB RAM (Refurbished) for $373.99 (reg. $441) with no coupon code required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.