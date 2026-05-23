The boat-billed heron looks fake but is very real

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When you think of a heron, chances are you imagine an elegant, long-legged bird posing majestically on the edge of a body of water. If so, it’s time to set the record straight—not all herons are swan-necked ballerinas. In fact, the boat-billed heron (Cochlearius cochlearius) looks like someone stuck the head of a large bird onto the body of a small one, and you can forget about a graceful neck.

Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village in Rhode Island is home to a boat-billed heron. Image: Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village.

As for its bill, the large and rather flat appendage explains the bird’s name, and is extremely sensitive. “These unique birds get their name from its broad bill that resembles the hull of a boat, perfect for snatching up fish, crustaceans, insects, and amphibians,” the Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village in Rhode Island writes in a social media post, with pictures of a rather judgemental-looking boat-billed heron. “[Their] large, dark eyes are also adapted for nighttime hunting.”

The funny-looking bird doesn’t migrate and lives close to fresh or saltwater in Mexico, Central America, and parts of South America, and are usually solitary animals. They only come together to mate, and remain monogamous throughout the breeding season. Hatchling boat-billed herons come into this world blind and, unsurprisingly, completely rely on their parents, who feed them for between six to eight weeks before leaving.

Boat-billed herons are solitary animals, but are monogamous with their mates during breeding season. Image: Shutterstock.

These birds feature a type of feather called “powder down.” Instead of molting, their tips slowly turn into waterproofing powder. Interestingly, boat-billed herons produce vocalizations that sound a bit like human hand claps. And right when you think they can’t get any weirder, adults feature a black crown that makes them look like emo queens.

Though their population is decreasing, according to the IUCN red list, they are classified as a species of least concern, which is as good as it gets. However, not all heron species are doing as well as the boat-billed heron. The white-bellied heron (Ardea insignis) is considered critically endangered and the great white heron (Ardea occidentalis) is endangered.