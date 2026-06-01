Baby raccoon found in chimney gets a nice bubble bath

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Raccoons get into all sorts of shenanigans. Last summer, we reported on a juvenile raccoon which, with his head stuck in a peanut butter jar, as if he were a character in a Looney Toons cartoon. He was extracted from the predicament at the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, Massachusetts, where employees are now dealing with another children’s show-worthy situation involving a raccoon.

A baby raccoon taking a bubble bath, to be precise. A Facebook post by the wildlife center features two pictures of a member of the team washing the mammal in a big blue bowl. Another picture gives viewers a great close-up of his nose and thoroughly defeated expression as the employee holds it wrapped in a white towel, presumably newly clean.

The baby reached the New England Wildlife Center via a chimney. After the wannabe Santa Claus was discovered, the Wild Care Cape Cod brought him to the wildlife center, where he arrived filthier than Bert the Chimney Sweep in Mary Poppins.

“We don’t often bathe raccoons, but in this case there was so much soot packed into the fur around his face and body that it was beginning to irritate his skin and eyes,” the wildlife center wrote. “Our wildlife hospital team carefully cleaned him up, performed a full veterinary exam, and started supportive care. We are very happy to report he tolerated the bath very well (all things considered) and is now bright and alert with a great appetite!”

(Though hopefully not for peanut butter).

It’s not unusual to find raccoons in chimneys in the spring. Mother raccoons searching for protected denning locations are particularly common tenants. Sometimes young raccoons will even go back to their previous chimney homes, even if their mother has left.

Baby racoon Santa Claus will eventually be returned to the wild, but not right away. He will be briefly quarantined to make sure he’s in good health, before he is placed with foster siblings. This will allow him to continue his development with other young raccoons and gain the abilities that will be necessary when he returns to the wild.

The wildlife center also took the opportunity to share some important raccoon safety tips. Always cap your chimney and do not touch raccoons or raccoon waste—a rule for both humans and pets—which could transmit parasites and diseases.

As always, if you find an animal—young or old—that you think needs help, you should contact your local wildlife center. Here’s what to do if you come across a baby squirrel or baby opossum.

Chim chim cher-ee.