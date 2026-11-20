In March, we reported on a bobcat who endured a four-hour surgery on two broken legs after getting hit and dragged by a car, after her head had gotten stuck in the car’s grill. During a strangely similar scenario, the same wildlife center in Pennsylvania recently treated a great horned owl (Bubo virginianus) who also got jammed in the front of a vehicle. But this one was dragged along for 70 miles.

“This is a very unusual case, as most animals that are hit by a tractor-trailer die due to their injuries or are killed instantly,” Tracie Young, director of Raven Ridge Wildlife Center tells Popular Science.

The wildlife center’s team received a voicemail from cargo and freight company Old Dominion Freight Line, saying that one of their drivers in Pennsylvania had hit an owl. When they called back, they discovered that the owl was alive and had gotten stuck in the truck’s air dam. The company’s maintenance team was able to remove the owl, but something was clearly wrong with the bird because it couldn’t fly away.

The great horned owl was stuck headfirst in the truck’s air dam. Image: Raven Ridge Wildlife Center.



The wildlife team told them to place the injured animal in a dark and quiet place. Ultimately, transport volunteers were able to transfer the owl to Raven Ridge, where the team had waited to receive the patient past the wildlife center’s closing hours. Its feathers were a mess, but the staff was shocked to find no broken wings or legs, nor open wounds. The owl had just injured its left eye.

But when they called back the next day, “the story got even more incredible,” according to the wildlife center. The driver had felt the collision, but she didn’t know that the owl had gotten stuck on the truck, so she’d continued driving all the way back to the terminal.

“The distance from the spot where the owl was hit to the terminal was 70 miles,” the team wrote.“The owl was stuck headfirst in the fiberglass air dam for 70 miles at 65 miles per hour. It’s truly the luckiest owl we’ve ever seen.”

The owl was a bit shaken after the ordeal, but did not have any broken bones. Image: Raven Ridge Wildlife Center.

Staff brought the hardy survivor to their vet for an eye exam, which revealed blood and swelling in the injured eye. The wildlife team is now monitoring the bird’s recovery.

“The owl is doing great, and the left eye that sustained the damage is also healing. After we move the owl outside into a flight cage, we will make sure that the owl can sustain flight, that there are no obvious underlying issues, and that it can find the food placed in its cage,” Young concludes.

The goal is to ultimately release it close to where the collision occurred.