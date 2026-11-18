Fiona the hippo remains under the watchful eyes of veterinarians and staff at the Cincinnati Zoo after swallowing a hat last week. As a full-grown hippo, surgery is not an option for Fiona, but her caretakers remain hopeful she will pass the foreign object naturally.

Last week, a knit hat entered her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and the almost 10-year-old hippo ate it. Given her size, zookeepers initially thought she’d simply pass the hat, but it remains stuck in her digestive track. She has undergone a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope and multiple ultrasounds that show intestinal bunching, indicating her body is continuing to try and expel the hat. Caretakers have continued to give her fluids and sedate her when necessary for tests.

“Fiona ingested an object that a visitor accidentally tossed into her habitat,” the Cincinnati Zoo said in a statement. “Our veterinary team and hippo care staff are monitoring her around the clock and doing everything they can to help her pass the object safely. Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self. Fiona will remain off habitat until this is resolved. We will share updates as we have more information.”

The zoo also reminded patrons to be careful with their things when observing animals: “Please help us keep our animals safe by securing your belongings and taking extra care near habitats. Ingesting foreign objects can cause serious health problems for animals. If something falls into a habitat, please notify a Zoo staff member immediately.”

On Wednesday, November 18, the zoo shared a new approach in Fiona’s ongoing treatment: a vibration plate borrowed from a local Ohio horse farm. Fiona could be seen standing on the plate, vocalizing to caretakers. “The hope is that the vibrations will help encourage movement through her digestive tract and help the object pass,” the team explained.

Fiona first captured the internet’s heart in 2017, when she was born six weeks premature. Baby hippos typically weigh about 100 pounds at birth, but tiny Fiona tipped the scales at a mere 29 pounds. She was the smallest known hippo to survive such a low birth weight. As she grew, Fiona took social media and the real world by storm: she photobombed an engagement shoot, had a local ice cream named in her honor, and even starred in her own reality-TV series appropriately called “The Fiona Show.” Her surprise baby brother Fritz was born in 2022, after their mother’s birth control went “on the fritz.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.